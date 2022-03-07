Old National Bancorp to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan will be participating virtually in a bank mergers and acquisitions panel at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



Interested investors may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by accessing the Investor Relations section at oldnational.com. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be made available on the same site. There is no charge to access this event.

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana and recently completed its merger of equals transaction with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. With more than $46 billion of assets and $34 billion of assets under management, it ranks among the top 35 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 10 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

