Brown & Brown, Inc. enters into agreement to acquire Global Risk Partners Limited

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), Searchlight and the management ownership team of Global Risk Partners Limited ("GRP"), today announced that the parties have entered into an agreement to acquire the GRP insurance operations. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to certain closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals for the Acquisition (including the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom).



GRP was established in 2013 by Peter Cullum, David Margrett and Stephen Ross. With annual revenue of approximately $340 million, GRP is one of the top independent insurance intermediaries in the United Kingdom (U.K.), servicing nearly half a million personal and commercial customers. GRP group includes four pillars of operations: retail broking, specialist MGA, network and Lloyd's businesses. Headquartered in London, GRP is composed of more than 2,100 insurance professionals in 110+ locations throughout the U.K. and Ireland.

GRP will operate within the Brown & Brown Retail segment and will continue to be led by Mike Bruce, global chief executive officer of GRP. Following the completion of the transaction, Mike will report to Barrett Brown, president of the Retail segment and executive vice president and serve as a member of the Brown & Brown senior leadership team.

"We believe that aligning companies with common values will lead to shared success. Mike Bruce and the team at GRP are like-minded individuals that have a disciplined focus on doing what is best for their customers, teammates and carrier partners. GRP's position as an industry leader in the U.K., their experience in international markets and generation of new market segments will allow us to further expand our international footprint and broaden the scope of our global capabilities," said J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer of Brown & Brown.

Barrett Brown shared, "We are very excited to have Mike Bruce, GRP leadership, and their talented teammates join the Brown & Brown team. Like GRP, we are very proud of our deep experience, credibility and capabilities that allow us to help customers of all sizes and geographic locations. The addition of GRP, with their footprint across the U.K. and Ireland, helps us broaden our reach. Their highly successful acquisition experience will help us accelerate our growth on a global scale and expand our market relationships."

Mike Bruce stated, "This is a superb deal for GRP. Brown & Brown share a similar entrepreneurial ethos to us, and their ownership will bring a long-term perspective which opens up new opportunities for growth and provides the ideal springboard for continued strategic investment in GRP's team and digital infrastructure."

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 12,000 teammates in 300+ locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

GRP was founded in 2013 and has grown rapidly to become one of the U.K.'s largest independent insurance intermediaries. GRP operates retail broking, specialist MGA, network and Lloyd's businesses, enabling the Group to serve the growing insurance and risk management needs of its clients. The group acquires businesses, teams and portfolios that have niche, non-commoditised, specialty propositions and strong profitability. For more information, please visit grpgroup.co.uk.

A conference call to discuss this transaction will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 8:00 AM (EST).

Audio will also be archived on Brown & Brown's website, www.bbinsurance.com, for 14 days after the live broadcast.

