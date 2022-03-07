BlueOne Card Inc. Announces Receipt of a Two Million Dollar Purchase Order from Agency Tribal Nations Federal Land Management of Mendocino Indian Reservation

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueOne Card, Inc. (“BlueOne Card”, “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCRD), announces receipt of a new purchase order from Agency Tribal Nations Federal Land Management of Mendocino Indian Reservation for 100,000 BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards. This initial purchase is valued at $2,000,000.00. Agency Tribal Nations has indicated an intent to purchase an additional 200,000 prepaid MasterCards raising their total to 300,000 BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards.



Each new BlueOne Prepaid MasterCard carries a monthly service fee of $20.00. Other service fees may apply. Based on 100,000 cards, the Company anticipates projected annual revenues of $24,000,000 from recurring monthly fees over the first year. First year revenues for 300,000 BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards are projected to be $72,000,000.

The BlueOne Card is a Prepaid MasterCard issued by Axiom Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from MasterCard. In addition to the benefits of a Prepaid MasterCard, every BlueOne Card offers the cardholder a virtual checking account with an account number and a routing number without the need for a social security number. Once registered, BlueOne Cardholders can transfer and receive funds, deposit paychecks, facilitate direct deposit, utilize bill pay services, access ATMs, reload their cards and much more. The BlueOne Card is accepted by over 30 million merchants and at over 1 million ATM machines worldwide, or wherever MasterCard is accepted.

“We are very pleased to begin this new relationship with the Mendocino Indian Reservation,” said James Koh, Chairman of BlueOne Card Inc. “Our card offers a great solution for the many unbanked and underbanked members of the Native American community.”

“This is just the tip of the iceberg for our Company. We are working diligently to expand into new markets and create new revenue streams while providing banking solutions for everyone that can benefit from our product.”

About BlueOne Card Inc.

BlueOne Card, Inc., provides payout solutions and Prepaid MasterCards to consumers in the United States and Internationally. BlueOne Card, Inc. is a Financial Technology (FinTech) company focused on helping unbanked workers solve their payment and money transfer needs. The BlueOne Master card is a secure card possessing quality features such as lock and unlock card access, and the dynamic CVV technology. BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards have zero liability, and are FDIC insured, thus making it reliable and safer than cash. The Company was incorporated in the State of Nevada in 2007.

info@blueonecard.com

Contact: 800-210-9755

www.BlueOneCard.com