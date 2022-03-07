Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Market Worth USD 900 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 25% between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 900 Bn by the end of 2031.



The demand for Electric Vehicle Battery is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued at USD 91 Bn in 2020.

Electric vehicle battery sales have been influenced by a significant increase in demand for zero-emission vehicles, given the rising fuel prices, depletion of fossil fuel reserves, and tightening pollution rules. The growing development of new battery chemistries for electric cars is expected to boost the global electric vehicle battery industry. Preference for lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NMCA) alloys because of their better energy density and a longer life cycle is increasing, opening new growth avenues.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3587

Across the globe, the electric car market is expanding at a breakneck pace. As a result of the increased demand for EVs, major vehicle manufacturers are entering the market, which is ultimately expected to stimulate demand for EV batteries in the long-run.

Prominent manufacturers, including Toyota, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai, are developing electric vehicle models to strengthen their positions in the industry. Electric car development is projected to accelerate shortly, thanks to major manufacturers' interest in the field.

How are Surging E-mobility Trends Expected to Widen EV Battery Sales?

With increased sales of electric vehicles, the e-mobility trend is likely to gain traction over the projection period. The continuing implementation of integrated charging stations, as well as the construction of green power-generation capabilities, would add to the market's growth potential.

Strategic alliances between e-mobility providers, battery makers, and energy suppliers are another trend that is predicted to promote sales of electric vehicle batteries. At the same time, automakers are pushing technology advancements to ensure that their electric vehicles have robust propulsion.

To learn more about Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3587

Key Segments Covered in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Industry Survey

Power Source

Stored Electricity Electric Vehicle Battery

On-board Electric Generator Electric Vehicle Battery

Powertrain

Series Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery

Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery

Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery



Vehicle Type

Electric Vehicle Battery for Passenger Cars

Electric Vehicle Battery for Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Battery for Two Wheelers

Electric Vehicle Battery for Others (Golf Carts etc.)

Competitive Landscape

In the coming centuries, manufacturers in the electric vehicle battery market will primarily focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.

When Sony first unveiled its electric automobile, the Vision S, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, it caught everyone off guard. However, based on the images, it looks that the battery-powered car is getting closer to being a reality.

As more people switch to electric vehicles, Hitachi High-Tech predicts a rise in demand for used lithium-ion batteries. According to the business, the annual global market for testing batteries is expected to reach between 500 billion ($4.8 billion) and 1 trillion yen by 2030.

As more people switch to electric vehicles, Hitachi High-Tech predicts a rise in demand for used lithium-ion batteries. According to the business, the annual global market for testing batteries is expected to reach between 500 billion and 1 trillion yen by 2030.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3587

Key players in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Honda Motor Company Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Nissan Motor Corporation Limited

Renault SA

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global EV battery market to expand nearly 10x by 2031

By vehicle type, demand for EV batteries across passenger cars to capture 50% of global sales

Stored electricity electric vehicle batteries to expand at over 10% CAGR

Europe likely to account for over 3 out of 10 electric vehicle battery sales

Asia to emerge as the dominant market, with China accounting for 28.3% of the revenue

India to be an opportunistic market, poised to grow at a CAGR of 15% through 2031

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain

Scenario of Vibration Motors in Application of Consume Electronics - Demand of vibration motors in consumer electronics is projected to gain 150 BPS during the forecast period of 2022-2032 and grow with CAGR of 13.6% during the same.

Exhaust System Revenue Analysis 2017-2021 vs. Future Market Outlook 2022-2032 - Demand for exhaust systems expanded at a moderate CAGR of 4% in terms of value from 2017 to 2021. In response to rising air pollution levels and environmental concerns, various countries have implemented policies designed to reduce automobile exhaust emissions.

Country-wise Analysis of U.S based Tractor Market - As the regional demand for tractors grew to a single-digit percent per year, developed economies such as the U.S registered a counterbalance with strong economic recovery. Mid-horsepower range of tractors are being witness a considerable growth in adoption as U.S farmers continue to cultivate small pieces of agricultural lands.

Demand Analysis of Automotive Fuel Tanks 2017-2021 vs. Market Outlook 2022-2032 - Demand for automotive fuel tanks expanded at a moderate CAGR of 5% in terms of value from 2017 to 2021, projected Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583