Driverge® Vehicle Innovations Announces Becoming a Tenant at Newly Renovated Chapel Hill Business Park Owned by Industrial Commercial Properties

CLEVELAND, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driverge® Vehicle Innovations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MobilityWorks, is pleased to announce that it will be an anchor tenant in the Chapel Hill Business Park, a redevelopment of the former Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, Ohio, owned by Industrial Commercial Properties LLC (ICP). Driverge will occupy 150,000 square feet of the business park. They will join Famous Supply's Craft33 cabinet manufacturing operation that currently occupies the former Sears building and is expanding into a portion of the mall. In just under 10 months, ICP has redeveloped and leased 58% of the former regional mall, bringing coveted manufacturing jobs to the City of Akron.

"We are ecstatic about our new manufacturing facility being developed at Chapel Hill Business Park. We are excited for our extraordinary team members to be able to continue to call Akron and Summit County home, as we have for the last 25 years. Our team has built an incredible, national business with such an amazing mission based on serving others, and it started and endures here in Akron," says Mark Minatel, president of Driverge Vehicle Innovations. "Our business continues to grow and through the vision of ICP and in partnership with our local and state governments, we will continue to invest, innovate and create jobs in this community. We are looking forward to adding to our team and a great future at Chapel Hill Business Park," continued Mr. Minatel.

"Driverge is the perfect user for this type of space. It is an ideal light assembly business and having a location in Akron was important to them," said Chris Semarjian, owner of ICP. "With the robust demand for industrial space, we have found great success converting former retail locations into multi-tenant business parks," continued Mr. Semarjian.

Founded in 1997, MobilityWorks began with a single location on Moe Drive in Akron and has since grown to 95 stores and four manufacturing facilities across the country. MobilityWorks/Driverge Vehicle Innovations, owned by Flexpoint Ford, is the largest upfitter of Ford Transits and upfits for Mercedes Benz USA and Dodge/Chrysler - Stellantis.

"Our engineering team performed layouts for several buildings to help determine which option made the most sense. Chapel Hill Business Park was the perfect fit due to its location and the unique layout of the property," said Michelle Nicholson, director of leasing for ICP.

"I would like to thank ICP, JobsOhio, the City of Akron and Summit County officials for making all of this possible," said Chris Paczak, chief marketing officer at Driverge. "We started site selection for a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility over three years ago. We viewed facilities across the country and in northeast Ohio and kept returning to the former Chapel Hill Mall property. It was challenging to design and engineer assembly lines inside of a former mall, but with the creative mindset and collaborative efforts of ICP, we were able to make this vision a reality," continued Mr. Paczak.

Greg Hopkins, Director of Real Estate for MobilityWorks/Driverge Vehicle Innovation, and Kristy Hull, Senior Vice President at JLL, represented the tenant in this transaction.

