Ensurge Micropower ASA – Issuance of Shares in connection with Share Consolidation

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 24 February 2022, wherein the Extraordinary General Meeting approved, inter alia, an authorization to the board to issue shares in connection with the contemplated share consolidation in the Company.

Pursuant to the board authorization, which may solely be used to make the total number of shares in the Company dividable by 9, the Company has consequently resolved to increase the Company’s share capital with NOK 0.44 from NOK 210,563,602.48 to NOK 210,563,602.92 by issuance of 4 new shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11, for a subscription price per share of NOK 0.11.

Upon registration of this share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 210,563,602.92 divided into 1,914,214,572 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

