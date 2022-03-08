Sompo International Prepares Insurance Business for Expansion and Next Phase of Sustainable Profitable Growth

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today a strategic reorganization of its Insurance business to best prepare the business for expansion and sustainable growth as a market leading insurance and reinsurance organization.

This new structure will ensure a consistent market approach and improve the ease of doing business globally with Sompo while leveraging the underwriting acumen, market expertise, consistency of appetite and focus on customer service that the organization has always prioritized.

The following changes will be made effective April 4th to better support Sompo International’s insurance organization through the next phase of growth:

Michael Chang has been named Global Head of Customer and Distribution Management. In his new role Michael will expand on our strong customer focus and global key relationships and will report to James Shea, CEO, Sompo International.

Julian James will oversee the newly named EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Region in addition to Commercial P&C oversight in Asia and Latin America and will continue to report to Chris Gallagher.

Daniel Neo will lead our Asia Pacific Region for all P&C Commercial and Consumer Insurance in the region and will report to James Shea.

Chris Sparro will oversee our newly created North America Region (“Sompo North America”) which will include all P&C Insurance in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Bermuda regions and will continue to report to Chris Gallagher.

Sompo International CEO James Shea commented, “As part of a very large P&C business with over 130 years of history, Sompo International has become a stronger, dynamic and more relevant market presence in our industry. Our leadership team is committed to investing in the best talent and tools to meet the strategic goals of the business and successfully enter new markets while helping to drive our brand recognition around the world. Our priorities remain the same- we will lead with our core values and our customers and trading partners will be at the center of everything we do.”

About Sompo International

“Sompo International” refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings, Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With approximately 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over $36B in GPW, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on Linked In or please visit www.sompo-intl.com

