DEA's DEAPcoin to Be Listed in Leading Crypto Exchanges Including ACE, BitMart, and Bitbns

SINGAPORE, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based GameFi ecosystem, Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), today unveiled that its platform-native token DEAPcoin (DEP) will be listed across multiple crypto exchanges in the coming weeks.

The DEA team clarified that the DEP token would list first on the Taiwan-based ACE Exchange on March 10, 2022. Following this launch, the DEP token will subsequently join Cayman Islands-based exchange BitMart on March 11, 2022, and then on India's Bitbns exchange on March 22, 2022.



【ACE Exchange】

Listing Date: Thursday, March 10, 15:00 (JST)

Trading Pair: DEP/TWD

【BitMart】

Listing Date: Friday, March 11, 19:00 (JST)

Trading Pair: DEP/USDT

【Bitbns】

Listing Date: Tuesday, March 22, 00:30 (JST)

Trading Pair: DEP/INR

Overall, these three exchanges count approximately ten million users among them. Each exchange is highly regulated and follows country-specific regulations, including KYC and AML compliance measures. Accordingly, the DEA team can reach a wider audience through its strategic DEP token listings across these exchanges.

On the launch of the much anticipated DEP token, DEA Co-founder and CEO Naohito Yoshida notes, "The DEP token is at the heart of our ecosystem. We are humbled by the support that we have received from the global community. This listing brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of offering everyone equal access to earning opportunities."

About ACE Exchange

Established in Taiwan in 2018, ACE Exchange is the first crypto asset exchange. It mainly offers NTD and crypto asset trading platforms and serves various countries in addition to Taiwan, including Australia, the Middle East, and the U.S. More information about ACE Exchange can be found on its official website.

About BitMart

BitMart, founded in 2018 in the Cayman Islands, is one of the world's leading crypto asset exchanges in terms of trading volume. The trading platform offered by BitMart is designed to underpin system stability, security, and scalability. More information about BitMart can be found on its official website.

About Bitbns

Bitbns, founded in 2017, is India's leading crypto exchange, offering a trading platform with pricing algorithms in transactions. Users can trade a variety of crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, in INR (Indian rupees). More information about Bitbns can be found on its official website.

About DEAPcoin (DEP)

DEAPcoin is a utility token that is distributed on DEA's GameFi platform, PlayMining. It can be used to trade NFTs. PlayMining was launched on May 26, 2020. As of January 2022, it has over 2.3 million users in 100 countries worldwide. On January 26, 2022, DEAPcoin was listed on BITPOINT. BITPOINT is a crypto asset exchange licensed by the Japanese Financial Services Agency, and the 38th crypto asset handled in Japan. It is also the first play-to-earn token to be circulated in Japan. PlayMining is the world's first play-to-earn token economy, and a leader in the global GameFi market. More information about DEAPcoin can be found on its whitepaper.

About DEA

Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) Pte. Ltd. a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018. It is developing JobTribes, a play-to-earn game, and PlayMining NFT, an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd

Hideaki Kurihara：kurihara@dea.sg

Honami Soeda：soeda@dea.sg

