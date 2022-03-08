BreakTheBias: 12 Greek Women Leaders Share Expert Career Insights with Boyden Greece & Cyprus for #IWD2022

English Greek

ATHENS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to recognize and celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 (#IWD2022) alongside top women leaders across Greece.



Boyden Greece & Cyprus supports and applauds women’s endeavors to claim equal rights and opportunities in their professional careers. In support of #IWD2022 to ‘Celebrate women's achievement; raise awareness against bias; take action for equality’, Boyden partnered with inspirational leaders from across the country to share valuable insights and advice in order to help advance this year’s collective #IWD2022 theme of #BreakTheBias:

“Greece is fast-forwarding women's leadership excellence, and our Boyden Greece & Cyprus team is thrilled to take part in female empowerment,” commented Anna Chatzikonstantinou, Managing Partner of Boyden Greece & Cyprus. “Thank you to all 12 leaders here, each one excelling in her field, and to the countless more who continue to inspire the next generation of leadership”.

Article Link: https://www.boyden.com/media/breakthebias-12-greek-women-leaders-share-expert-career-insights-25370613/

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Contact

Anny S. Chatzikonstantinou, Boyden

Managing Partner, Greece and Cyprus

T: +30 216 1000 700

E: achatzikonstantinou@boyden.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82300151-ecfc-46d5-9031-4df48c503b4d