FIRST SOLAR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against First Solar, Inc. - FSLR

NEW ORLEANS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 8, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against First Solar, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FSLR), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of First Solar and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fslr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by March 8, 2022 .

First Solar and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2020, the Company disclosed that it was exploring the sale of its Project Development business, that it was experiencing “challenges with regard to certain aspects of the overall cost per watt,” and that it would no longer be disclosing a discrete cost per watt for its Series 6 units. On this news, shares of First Solar declined, damaging shareholders.

The case is City of Pontiac General Employees’ Retirement System v. First Solar, Inc., No. 22-cv-00036.

