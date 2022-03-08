Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 8 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022

The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares

From 28 February 2022 until 7 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 1,347,134 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 89.79 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
28 Feb 2022190,18291.114717,328,376
1 Mar 2022225,08890.116620,284,165
2 Mar 2022228,21292.816021,181,725
3 Mar 2022231,88790.596221,008,081
4 Mar 2022234,46588.753820,809,660
7 Mar 2022237,30085.720820,341,546
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the programme (accumulated)		176,92784.861315,014,255
Total buybacks under the programme1,524,06189.2142135,967,808







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 2,178,797 own shares, corresponding to 0.18% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

