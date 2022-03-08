Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 8 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022
The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares
From 28 February 2022 until 7 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 1,347,134 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 89.79 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|28 Feb 2022
|190,182
|91.1147
|17,328,376
|1 Mar 2022
|225,088
|90.1166
|20,284,165
|2 Mar 2022
|228,212
|92.8160
|21,181,725
|3 Mar 2022
|231,887
|90.5962
|21,008,081
|4 Mar 2022
|234,465
|88.7538
|20,809,660
|7 Mar 2022
|237,300
|85.7208
|20,341,546
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the programme (accumulated)
|176,927
|84.8613
|15,014,255
|Total buybacks under the programme
|1,524,061
|89.2142
|135,967,808
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 2,178,797 own shares, corresponding to 0.18% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment