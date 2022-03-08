Riber: Order for a new production machine in Asia

English French

Bezons, March 8, 2021 – 8:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia for a total amount of several million euros.



An industrial client has ordered an additional MBE 6000 system to reinforce the company's existing fleet of reactors intended to produce microwave device material.

With nearly forty machines sold since its launch in 1999, the MBE 6000 is now established as the benchmark MBE system for the mass-production of electronic and optoelectronic device material used in terrestrial telecommunications (4G, 5G) and in fiber optic networks.

This order will be delivered in 2022.

The company will publish its 2021 full-year earnings on April 13, 2022, before start of trading.

