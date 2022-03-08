Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Plan To Buyback Shares

Temecula, CA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet announces a 90 day plan to buyback shares, and also to move the final stages of battery development and planning to the United States.

The move comes at a time as Global Warming Solutions, Inc. is in the second stage of building a revolutionary sodium battery and the contributing resources required have been shifting to Global Warming Solutions Inc's dedicated engineering consultants in the U.S. from the European development center.

“As our team in Ukraine is enduring geo-political difficulties we have experienced certain setbacks. This is has created a need to move all scientific development and design to the United States.” – Artem Madatov Chief Science Officer

Concerning the share buyback plan, we feel this move will increase shareholder value as pressure on our shares has continued, the Board of Directors, approved a ninety day plan to buyback shares.

“In the current market we feel that our share price is grossly undervalued and we see this as an opportunity to reduce our issued and outstanding even further.” - Michael Pollastro, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.