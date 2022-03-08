AstraVerse Connecting the Real World wIth the Metaverse.

Springfield, Illinois, United States, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstraVerse is a token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network. The token aims to create an entire ecosystem of utilities by providing a bridge between the real world and metaspace. The team decided to go with the BSC network as it is one of the most secure blockchain networks in the market. Apart from that, the network can handle considerably more transactions per minute, leading to a fraction of the fee.

AstraVerse will be split into four different branches in the AstraVerse ecosystem. AstraStaking will be a decentralized staking platform. Staking is a method for holders to earn passive income by holding the tokens in their wallets and staking them through a specific platform. The team at AstraVerse plans to constantly improve the staking rewards and provide holders with an excellent Annual Percentage Yield.

AstraPlay will be a powerful NFT based play-to-earn gaming platform. This platform will allow users to connect their wallets and immerse themselves in a captivating gaming experience. Apart from that, AstraAvatars will be the unique NFTs for AstraVerse. It is not just a simple piece of art, but users can also use this NFT in the AstraPlay. AstraPad will be AstraVerse’s launchpad for hand-picked crypto projects with solid fundamentals.

“AstraVerse has implemented a variety of steps to ensure the token stability,” said a spokesperson of AstraVerse. “The liquidity reserve of the project will be locked for at least twelve months, ensuring no rug-pull scenario from the team. Apart from that, the smart contract will go through full scrutiny and audit before launch. The audit report will then be made available to all investors.”

As AstraVerse is a community-driven platform, the team pledge to play their part in developing an ever-increasing blockchain community. The team goal is to cultivate, encourage, and strengthen AstraVerse’s community engagement in the crypto market and provide a platform to investors.

Investors that are interested in this project can look forward to the presale that will be happening on the 9th of March. Interesting collaborations and partnerships with big Youtubers are also something investors can look forward to in the promotion of this project.

