Notice on convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code 301844044, registered office situated at Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, on 8 March 2022 convenes the Ordinary General Meeting (hereinafter – OGM) of Shareholders of the Group.

OGM to be held on Wednesday, 29 March 2022, at 13.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva, Konstitucijos Av. 20, Vilnius, LT-09308. The doors open at 12.00 p.m. and closes 12.45 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the OGM of Shareholders shall have a personal ID document/passport. An authorized representative shall have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. The natural person’s power of attorney shall be notarized.

The agenda, which is further described in the enclosed notice, for the OGM of Shareholders is:

regarding the assent to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual report for the year 2021, except for the part of the remuneration report;

regarding the assent to the remuneration report of AB “Ignitis grupė”, as a part of the consolidated annual report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2021;

regarding the approval of the set of audited annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2021;

regarding the formation of reserve for acquisition of own ordinary registered shares;

regarding the allocation of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2021;

regarding the acquisition of AB “Ignitis grupė“ own ordinary registered shares;

regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney.

With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing restrictions in place, the Group:

kindly asks to inform about the need to attend the OGM of Shareholders in person no later than 2 business days prior (or by 25 March 2022 inclusive) to the OGM of Shareholders by e-mail IR@ignitis.lt ;

; reserves the right not to allow the participation of those shareholders who will not have personal protective equipment to participate in the OGM of Shareholders or those whose health condition is reasonably doubtful;

kindly asks the shareholders, instead of attending the OGM of Shareholders in person, to vote by filling in the general ballot paper and providing it in advance to the Group as the conditions of physically participating in the OGM of Shareholders may vary depending on the changes in legal requirements related to COVID-19 about which the Group will inform on its website at https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm .

The general ballot paper, information on its signing and submission, as well as other OGM of Shareholders related matters are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm .

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

