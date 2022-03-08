NORDEN CONTEMPLATES BOND BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 60 - 8 MARCH 2022

NORDEN is contemplating a buy-back of up to USD 50 million of the USD 100 million nominal outstanding amount of bonds that will mature on 28 June 2024. The buy-back is carried out for cash management purposes.

The buy-back will be conducted as a "reverse Dutch auction", where bondholders are invited to provide offers for sale of all or a portion of their Bonds (for details, see attachments).

Due date for submission is 13:00 CET on 11 March 2022 (the “Submission Deadline”). NORDEN may, in its sole discretion, waive, extend, terminate, withdraw, or increase the size of the buy-back at any time.

SEB is acting as Manager for the buy-back. All submissions of Bondholders Offer Form are to be sent by e-mail to SEB through respective sales contacts or directly to SEBBondSyndicate@seb.no no later than the Submission Deadline.





Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S





Martin Badsted

CFO

Attachments:

Bond Buy-Back Details

Bondholders Offer Form





For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments