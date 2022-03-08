Kitron: Kitron postpones capital markets presentation due to Ukraine situation

Kitron planned to host a capital markets presentation on 15 March. However, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the event is postponed.



“So far, we see no material impact on our business or outlook, but we feel that the investor community’s focus in the coming days and weeks will be on the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine and the heightened geopolitical uncertainty, not on our strategy and plans. Consequently, we will revert with an update at a later stage,” said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

Kitron’s current outlook remains unchanged: For 2022, Kitron expects revenue between NOK 5 200 and 5 800 million, including BB Electronics, which was acquired in January. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between NOK 330 and 430 million.

