Aarhus, Denmark, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new token veiled in crypto market called $DRG, hardcap filled quickly on Pinksale, afterwards launched on Poocoin platform. $DRG belongs to Dog Rider project and will be implant on a video game with same title. The game will be present to P2E gamers on merged platforms. Dog Rider initially will chain to crypto world on browser version, then Android, IOS versions will be in turn to safely connect wallets to experience a fantasy P2E entertainment. The P2E world is growing fast, so projects have no choice but getting competitive advantage in service. Dog Rider is one those that use creative ideas for gain more market share. Therefore, gamers will be excited about incoming possibilities of Dog Rider project. Due to team statements, Dog Rider is a unique play to earn game which benefits all features that constructively can add fascinate to gamification and game-play.





DRG is getting ready for next big leap in the crypto market





The most important point about the game that must remind about Dog Rider is that Dog Rider categorized on Hyper-Casual type games. Just like the real board game which we all played in amusement parks since past decades which called pull the ball, derby horse race. The video game is one of those you want to play more as you joy the multiplayer real time online entertainment.

The game will be easy, but as you face 3 other players, you need to be so concentrated in shooing the balls toward the holes, right angle and proportional power needed in throwing to reach holes, which gives movement to your dog characters if ball drops to holes of the board. Who pushes the 20 steps forward first, wins the battle, so $DRG token disport apport directly to players wallets accordant to player's rank! As you play more you get expert so recording your rank on boards will be available, beside earning real money.

Dog Rider is not one of those copy projects that use copy free codes with a few changes in graphics with deception intentions of launching a poor token. Dog Rider is an original title with unique UI & UX which is in development with world latest standards and $DRG is the native token alongside Dog Rider platform after implanting on the game with facile and secure protocols, the wallets can directly connect to game platform to enable all in-app transactions.

According to the public reception with launching the $DRG on game ecosystem good market is predicted for token, this is the reason many holders has invested from pioneer stages of the project. At last Tale-conference CEO of the project Mr. Ursin mentioned FinTech possibilities are getting in charge to make the both $DRG token and Dog Rider game rival titles in market.

The project has passed all security administrative stages, Audit certification and KYC evidence hanged out on the official website of the Dog Rider project. At the end, we should note about humanitarian goals of Dog Rider charity. Miss. Hjrot announced for ideal goals of the project Dog Ride charity plan for homeless dogs' protection. According to Tokenomics of the project 1% of team wallet will donate for supporting of stray dogs.

We should wait for coming days. Dog Rider is available for trade on Pancakewasp and official social medias of Dog Rider are available for checking latest news of project.



