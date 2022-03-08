Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual General Meeting 17th March 2022 - Final proposals and agenda

The Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 4pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik, Iceland. The meeting will be in Icelandic and will be webcasted live, a link will be published on the Company's website www.icelandseafood.com/investors before the meeting starts. Recording will also be available after the meeting on the Company's website.

Enclosed is the final agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2022 and final proposals. No changes have been made neither to the proposals nor the agenda since the meeting was convened.

Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting can be found on the company's website: Annual General Meeting 17 March 2022 (icelandseafood.com)

