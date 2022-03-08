Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Ia Adlercreutz

English Finnish

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MARCH 2022 AT 11.00 A.M. EET

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ia Adlercreutz

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11050/5/6

Transaction date: 2022-03-07

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 110 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 7 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 109 Unit price: 31.55 EUR

(6): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.55 EUR

(7): Volume: 103 Unit price: 31.6 EUR

(8): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.6 EUR

(9): Volume: 46 Unit price: 31.65 EUR

(10): Volume: 76 Unit price: 31.65 EUR

(11): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(11): Volume: 831 Volume weighted average price: 31.56625 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-03-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 37 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 193 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 359 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 118 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 145 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 7 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 31.55 EUR

(8): Volume: 137 Unit price: 31.55 EUR

(9): Volume: 175 Unit price: 31.55 EUR

(10): Volume: 156 Unit price: 31.55 EUR

(11): Volume: 139 Unit price: 31.6 EUR

(12): Volume: 115 Unit price: 31.6 EUR

(13): Volume: 94 Unit price: 31.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 1925 Volume weighted average price: 31.53917 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-03-07

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 106 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 54 Unit price: 31.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 210 Volume weighted average price: 31.51286 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.