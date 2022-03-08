Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Ia Adlercreutz

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MARCH 2022 AT 11.00 A.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ia Adlercreutz
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11050/5/6
Transaction date: 2022-03-07
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 110 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 7 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 109 Unit price: 31.55 EUR
(6): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.55 EUR
(7): Volume: 103 Unit price: 31.6 EUR
(8): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.6 EUR
(9): Volume: 46 Unit price: 31.65 EUR
(10): Volume: 76 Unit price: 31.65 EUR
(11): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(11): Volume: 831 Volume weighted average price: 31.56625 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-03-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 37 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 193 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 359 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 118 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 145 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 7 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 31.55 EUR
(8): Volume: 137 Unit price: 31.55 EUR
(9): Volume: 175 Unit price: 31.55 EUR
(10): Volume: 156 Unit price: 31.55 EUR
(11): Volume: 139 Unit price: 31.6 EUR
(12): Volume: 115 Unit price: 31.6 EUR
(13): Volume: 94 Unit price: 31.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 1925 Volume weighted average price: 31.53917 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-03-07
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 106 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 54 Unit price: 31.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 210 Volume weighted average price: 31.51286 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
