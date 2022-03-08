Solid State Transformer Market Exhibit 11.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 | Excite Investment Opportunities| Factors such as Rising Development Pace and Rising Energy Demand to Aid Growth|Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Solid State Transformer Market size was valued at around USD 91.6 million in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 100.7 million in 2021 to USD 213.5 million by 2028 at an 11.3% CAGR during the assessment period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report titled, “Solid State Transformer Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the analysis, the demand for solid state transformer (SST) will grow with the need for reducing grid losses across end-use applications. Expanding penetration of electric vehicle charging stations and renewable power generation will provide impetus to industry growth. Some of the upsides, such as efficiency, robustness, and reliability, will bode well for leading companies gearing to bolster their portfolio.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/solid-state-transformer-market-106374

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report

• General Electric (U.S.)

• Alstom (France)

• Eaton (Ireland)

• Hitachi ABB (Japan)

• Power Systems & Control Inc. (Virginia)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Varentec Inc. (U.S.)

• Vollspark (Israel)

• Amantys Limited (U.K.)

• SPX Transformer Solutions (U.S.)

• Ermco (U.S.)

• Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

• Synergy Transformers (India)

• GridBridge (U.S.)

• Kirloskar Electric (India)

COVID-19 Impact

Disruption in Renewable Energy Projects to Mar Industry Growth

The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic dented renewable energy projects across advanced and emerging economies. So much, so that power distribution companies had to either cancel or postpone their projects. Considering the demand renewable energy generation holds in the global market, SST projects are expected to witness significant disruptions.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/solid-state-transformer-market-106374

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 11.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 213.5 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 19.6 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered By Voltage level, Application, Region Growth Drivers



Modernization of Aging Power Distribution Infrastructure to Boost Market Size



Growing Adoption of Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy to Propel Industry Growth Pitfalls & Challenges



High Cost of Product to Restrain Market Growth









Segments

Voltage Level, Application, and Region are studied

Based on voltage level, the market is divided into HV/MV and MV/LV.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into electric vehicle charging stations, renewable power generation, traction locomotives, power grids, and others.

On the basis of geography, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world are mentioned in the report.

Report Coverage

The report is prepared with the use of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The use of primary sources, including interviews of stakeholders and suppliers, has propelled the integrity of the report. The report also includes secondary sources, including annual reports, SEC filings, and studies published by notable organizations. The report also includes top-down and bottom-up approaches to boost estimations and product mapping.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/solid-state-transformer-market-106374

Drivers and Restraints

Upgrading of Aging Power Distribution Infrastructure to Bolster Growth Potential

Strong demand for smart transformers will provide promising growth opportunities globally. Stakeholders have exhibited a profound interest in advanced power distribution infrastructure. Moreover, governments have upped efforts to boost efficiency across energy and utility sectors. Besides, industry participants have upped efforts to reduce dependence on coal-based electricity generation and promote renewable energy sources. To illustrate, the U.S. has set the target to minimize greenhouse gas emissions to 50-52% by 2030. Robust government policies could underpin the global solid state transformer market growth over the next few years.

Meanwhile, the high cost of the equipment is likely to dent the growth prospects. Furthermore, low penetration of SSTs across developing regions may challenge manufacturers.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Provide Revenue-boosting Opportunities with Rising Demand for Smart Grids

Emerging economies, such as China and India, are expected to spearhead the growth projection on the back of the demand for smart grids. Specifically, in September 2021, the power supply project for the China-Laos Railway was put into operation. It includes the construction of 20 circuits of 115kV transmission lines having a length of 257 km. The construction is reported to extend 11 bays across 10 substations to supply power from grid of Electricite du Laos (EDL) to 10 railway traction substations. The market in Asia Pacific reached USD 33.3 million in 2020 and will grow due to bullish governments’ approach.

Europe is likely to witness investments galore in the light of the presence of leading companies and demand for the equipment. Industry participants expect technological advancements to drive the penetration of solid state transformer across untapped areas. For instance, in January 2021, Rosh Engineering struck a three-year transformer refurbishment contract.

The North America solid state transformer market share will be robust in the wake of investments in smart grids and technological advancements. To illustrate, in October 2021, Ameresco announced a USD 43 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). The project includes the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, smart controls in 10 buildings and HVAC equipment upgrades, and others. Developments in the renewable energy portfolio in the power grid system are expected to drive the regional expansion.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/solid-state-transformer-market-106374

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies to Invest in Mergers & Acquisitions to Boost their Portfolios

Industry participants are expected to focus on organic and inorganic strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. The competitiveness of the market will be propelled by geographical expansion and investments in product offerings.

Key Industry Developments

October 2021: GE Prolec Transformers, a branch of General Electric Company with Xignux, S.A., announced the acquisition of SPX Transformer Solutions from SPX Corporation at USD 645 million.

GE Prolec Transformers, a branch of General Electric Company with Xignux, S.A., announced the acquisition of SPX Transformer Solutions from SPX Corporation at USD 645 million. March 2021: Hitachi ABB Power Grids collaborated with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) to advance solid state transformer technology developments.

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Solid State Transformer Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Solid State Transformer Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage Level MV/LV HV/MV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Renewable Power Generation Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Power Grids Traction Locomotives Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Solid State Transformer Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage Level MV/LV HV/MV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Renewable Power Generation Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Power Grids Traction Locomotives Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Renewable Power Generation Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Power Grids Traction Locomotives Others



Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Renewable Power Generation Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Power Grids Traction Locomotives Others



Toc Continued

Quick Buy – Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106374

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 75kVA, 75-375kVA, 375-750kVA, Above 750kVA), By Application (Stand-by and Continuous), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026.

Smart Meter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Gas Meter, Smart Water Meter) By Technology (Automatic Meter Reading {AMR} and Advanced Meter Infrastructure), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Lithium ion Capacitor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Radial, Laminating), By Application (Energy Storage, Transportation, UPS, Industrial Machine, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Centrifugal Pump Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Flow (Axial Flow, Radial Flow, Mixed Flow), By Stage (Single-Stage, Multi-Stage), By End-user (Residential, Commercial, Agricultural, Industrial {Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Mining, Chemical, Food & Beverage, and Others}), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.

Ring Main Unit Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gas Insulated, Oil Insulated, Air Insulated, Solid Di-electric, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Application (Distribution Utility, Industrial, Commercial & Residential), By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra,

India.Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd