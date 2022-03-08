The global gas separation membranes market size is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material Type, Application, Module and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05098913/?utm_source=GNW

The development of mixed matrix membranes is an opportunity for the gas separation membranes market growth. Commercialization of new and advanced membrane systems are also projected to boost market growth of gas separation membranes.



Polyimide & polyaramide accounted for the largest share amongst other material types in the gas separation membranes market

The polyimide & polyaramide segment is the largest and is also projected to continue this trend till 2026.The key growth driver of the high consumption of this material type is owing to properties such as good permeation rates, good selectivity, high chemical and thermal stability, mechanical strength, and good film-forming properties.



Polyimide & polyaramide gas separation membranes are used for separating one or more gases from a gaseous mixture as they exhibit good permeation rates with good selectivity.Polyimide membranes have increased demand for gas separation owing to their superior permeability and stability.



Polyimide & polyaramide membranes have increasing demand in carbon dioxide removal application.



Carbon dioxide removal segment accounted for the largest market share amongst other applications in the gas separation membranes market

The carbon dioxide removal segment is the largest consumer of gas separation membranes.Carbon dioxide is commonly found in natural gas, and its separation is necessary to meet pipeline requirements or other specifications.



Also, in carbon capture and storage (CCS) processes, carbon dioxide has to be separated from the exhaust gas streams before the subsequent transportation and storage.Membrane gas separation technology is one of the efficient solutions for carbon dioxide removal as it is more compact, energy-efficient, and possibly more economical than conventional technologies, such as solvent absorption.



The presence of reservoirs and increasing demand for shale gas drive the demand for carbon dioxide removal, which is further increasing the demand for gas separation membranes in the carbon dioxide removal application.



APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the gas separation membranes market during the forecast period.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for gas separation membranes.This growth is primarily credited to the expanding demand for natural gas, biogas, and other environmentally sustainable energy solutions in developing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others in the region.



Moreover, growth in population and increasing urbanization rate are also driving the industrial growth and energy demand. In addition, growth in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, and government initiatives to attract business investments in industries such as power, oil & gas, packaging, metal processing & fabrication, and electronics are also driving the market for gas separation membranes in the region.



The key players in this market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide Advanced Separations (France), Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger Limited (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon, Inc. (US).



