Global Drug Bioavailability Enhancement Summit 2022: Two Day Online Program - May 16-17, 2022

Are you tasked with improving drug performance, bioavailability, and patient adherence? Would you like to uncover new strategies to reduce dosage, cost and decrease time-to-market on products?
The 2022 Global Drug Bioavailability Enhancement Summit program features over 2 years of novel drug formulation and bioavailability enhancement approaches strategies from 30+ senior drug bioavailability pioneers.
2022's 2-Day program showcases the industry's latest formulation and delivery technologies for enhancing solubility and maximizing bioavailability. 2022's Summit will share cutting-edge research on the development, characterization, and manufacture of formulations that span multiple modalities.
- Precision medicine & healthcare delivery
- Rationale formulation design for poorly soluble compounds
- In-vivo - in-vitro correlation
- Solution behavior of amorphous solid dispersions
- Nanosuspension for improving the bioavailability
- Early formulation screening in drug discovery
- 3D printing for biopharmaceuticals
- Enhancing patient adherence via drug delivery
- Innovative strategies around drug/device combinations
2021's Speakers Included:
Manish Gupta, PhD
Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Development - Sterile
GlaxoSmithKline
Dedong Wu, PhD
Senior Scientist, Solid State
AstraZeneca
Arijit Chakravarty, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Fractal Therapeutics
Rick Panicucci, PhD
Senior Vice President, CMC
QED Therapeutics
Saji Vijayan, PhD
Vice President- R&D Strategy
Endo Pharmaceuticals
Sune Anderson, PhD
Principal Scientist, Spray Drying
Johnson & Johnson
Susan Rosenbaum
Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren Sciences
Stephen Tindal, PhD
Director, Science & Technology
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Melanie Marota, PhD
Associate Principal Scientist, Pharmaceutical Sciences
Merck & Co.
Eric Munson, PhD
Patrick DeLuca Endowed Professor in Pharmaceutical Technology, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Purdue University
Di Wu, PhD
Senior Scientist, Formulation Development
Merck & Co.
Stephen Stern, PhD
Director of Research and Development, Head of the Pharmacology and Toxicology Section
Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory
Dabing Chen, PhD
Senior Principal Scientist
Boehringer Ingelheim
Xin Liu, PhD
Associate Director of Pharmaceutical Product Development
Triasek
Christoph Nuboldt
Senior Researcher
INVITE GmbH
Sudhakar Garad, PhD
Global Head of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Profiling
Novartis
