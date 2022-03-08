The global OEM insulation market size is projected to grow from USD 31.0 billion in 2021 to USD 40.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2026

New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "OEM Insulation Market by Material Type, End Use, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04086920/?utm_source=GNW

However factors such as unorganized OEM insulation market in Asia Pacific countries disrupting the value chain, stringent environmental regulations related to manufacturing of PUF are hindering the growth of OEM insulation market.



PUF-based OEM insulation is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

PUF-based OEM insulation market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its properties such as low density, resilience and low thermal conductivity which are highly desirable in cold storage, refrigeration, and transportation industries.



The transportation segment projected to lead the OEM insulation market from 2021 to 2026.

The transportation segment is the largest and fastest-growing OEM insulation market by end use.Mass transit riders, office workers, students are among those who spend a significant amount of time in public transit to and from various daily activities, and hence it becomes very crucial to maintain the indoor air quality in public transport vehicles.



This has led to increase in demand for air-conditioned commercial vehicles, personal cars, metros and trains which further increases the demand for OEM insulation market. Countries such as the US, China, Germany, India, Japan, and South Korea are also promoting electric vehicles which acts a driver for the OEM insulation market in transportation sector.



Europe projected to account for the maximum share of the global OEM insulation market during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to lead the global OEM insulation market from 2021 to 2026.Europe is the world’s leading consumer as well as producer of OEM insulation.



The market in the region is driven by the presence of stringent regulations concerning energy conservation and increasing income levels. France has the largest share in the European OEM insulation market due to a strong industrial sector.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the OEM insulation market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 46%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 18%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 38%, Directors: 33%, and Others: 29%

• By Region: North America: 37%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 25%, and Rest of World: 11%



The global OEM insulation market comprises major manufacturers such as Covetsro AG (Germany), Owens Corning Corp. (US), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Saint-Gobain ISOVER (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), China Jushi Co. Ltd. (China), and Rogers Corporation (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the OEM insulation market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on material type, end use, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the OEM insulation market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall OEM insulation market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

