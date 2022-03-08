Ablation Devices Market to hit $16 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global ablation devices market value is anticipated to reach USD 16 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Advancements in treatment technologies for various chronic diseases will fuel the overall industry growth.

Growing prevalence of several chronic diseases including cancer and cardiovascular diseases across the globe will stimulate the market demand over the forecast period. Significant increase in the cancer prevalence has been observed during the past years. Radiofrequency ablation is majorly used for the treatment of cancer patients that have tumor less than one and half inch of diameter. Thus, increasing number of cases and effectivity of ablation procedures will positively impact the business expansion.

Ablation devices industry is further driven by the increasing preference for minimally invasive technologies, especially, in developed countries. Several benefits associated with minimally invasive procedures such as shorter stay in the hospitals, rapid recovery, and effective management of post-surgical pain are accelerating the procedural demand, thereby positively impacting the market revenue.

Some major findings of the ablation devices market report include:

Growing focus and preference for minimally invasive procedures owing to its several benefits will drive the industry expansion.

Increasing patient population suffering through chronic diseases, especially, cancer and cardiovascular diseases will fuel the demand for ablation devices.

Continued product innovations to offer safe and effective treatment will highly impact the market statistics.

Improving reimbursements scenario and advancements in healthcare technology will favor industry revenue.



Radiofrequency devices segment was valued at over USD 3.5 billion in 2021. Radiofrequency devices are widely used in the field of cardiology, oncology, gynecology, cosmetology, and pain management. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, majorly atrial fibrillation, has led to increase in demand for radiofrequency devices. The high success rate of procedures with the use of radiofrequency devices in the treatment of atrial fibrillation has increased product adoption rate that will impel the business landscape.

Ablation devices market from gynecology segment held 6% revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to progress at lucrative rate during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of several gynecological disorders including uterine endometrial lining damage is expected to augment the demand for ablation devices. Preference for minimally invasive procedures involving less scars and faster recovery in the treatment of gynecological disorders is expected to boost the industry expansion.

Hospital’s segment accounted for more than USD 3.5 billion in 2021. Developed infrastructure and availability of advanced devices accounts for major factors impacting the market outlook. Furthermore, increasing number of patient visits result in high rate of disease treatments in hospitals will propel demand for ablation devices in settings. In addition, increased focus of industry players on expanding product availability in hospitals to cater a large patient population will result in rapid adoption of advanced devices in hospitals that will boost the market expansion.

Asia Pacific ablation devices market is poised to witness 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness about availability of advanced treatment options coupled with growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will result into rapid product adoption throughout the region. Additionally, several industry players are involved in development of advanced products for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. Such product introductions by industry players in the region is expected to boost the adoption rate.

Major players operating in the ablation devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Laboratories, AngioDynamics, AtriCure, Inc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Elekta AB, Olympus Corporation, Varian, Medtronic plc, and Ethicon, Inc (Johnson & Johnson) among others. These players are implementing various strategies such as, collaborations, new product launches and partnerships to gain competitive advantage.

