Two Day Virtual Effective Communication Skills for Managers Training Course, April 28th-29th, 2022

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Communication Skills for Managers Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This interactive 2 day workshop will examine the key principles of communication and help you to identify your own communication style and develop techniques to improve your communication with others.

In the evolving workplace, effective management communication has never been more important, to not only help maintain productivity, but also to enhance team dynamics and improve staff retention.

The course will cover key elements of communications in management including, motivation, goal setting, delegating and giving feedback. We will also discuss one of the most under-rated communication skills: Listening

Benefits of Attending

  • Understand how to listen more effectively
  • Learn how to communicate with brevity and impact
  • Explore how to use excellent communication to become a more effective manager
  • Understand the position and needs of other people, particularly those you work closely with, including staff and external stakeholders
  • Recognise how vocal tone and body language affect the quality of your communication and how they can either build trust or detract from it

Who Should Attend:

This course will be relevant for leaders / managers who want to enhance their communication skills to a higher level and achieve greater success. It is suitable to existing leaders / managers as well as those new or aspiring to a management role.

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1: Principles of Effective Communication

  • Introductions and expectations
  • Best practice communication
  • Key elements of communication
  • Pitfalls in communication
  • Trust and believability - the effect you have on others

Module 2: Communication in Action

  • Communication styles
  • Aspects and dimensions of personality
  • How people process information and how to recognize them
  • Mirroring techniques
  • Gender and communication
  • Listening skills and questioning techniques

Module 3: Motivating Others and Working in Teams

  • Eight Motivational Needs
  • What Motivates People
  • Empowering Others
  • Building Self-Esteem
  • Leading Teams
  • Qualities of a Good Team Leader

Module 4: Effective Management

  • Management and Leadership
  • Delegating
  • Coaching and Mentoring
  • Setting Goals
  • Dimensions of Personal Success
  • Work-Life Balance

Module 5: Communication Tools

  • Target Messaging Technique
  • Bridging
  • Emotional Intelligence and Empathy
  • Giving and Receiving Feedback
  • Role-Playing

Formal Evaluation

  • Recognise your Own Communication Style
  • Identify the Style of Others
  • Use Communication to be a More Effective Manager
  • Understand how to Create an Effective Team
  • Be able to Motivate Others and Empower their Immediate work Environment

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lu15rz

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Best Practice
                            
                            
                                Body Language
                            
                            
                                Communication Skills
                            
                            
                                Emotional Intelligence
                            
                            
                                Training Course
                            
                            
                                Workshop
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data