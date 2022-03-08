Two Day Virtual Effective Communication Skills for Managers Training Course, April 28th-29th, 2022

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Communication Skills for Managers Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This interactive 2 day workshop will examine the key principles of communication and help you to identify your own communication style and develop techniques to improve your communication with others.
In the evolving workplace, effective management communication has never been more important, to not only help maintain productivity, but also to enhance team dynamics and improve staff retention.
The course will cover key elements of communications in management including, motivation, goal setting, delegating and giving feedback. We will also discuss one of the most under-rated communication skills: Listening
Benefits of Attending
- Understand how to listen more effectively
- Learn how to communicate with brevity and impact
- Explore how to use excellent communication to become a more effective manager
- Understand the position and needs of other people, particularly those you work closely with, including staff and external stakeholders
- Recognise how vocal tone and body language affect the quality of your communication and how they can either build trust or detract from it
Who Should Attend:
This course will be relevant for leaders / managers who want to enhance their communication skills to a higher level and achieve greater success. It is suitable to existing leaders / managers as well as those new or aspiring to a management role.
Key Topics Covered:
Module 1: Principles of Effective Communication
- Introductions and expectations
- Best practice communication
- Key elements of communication
- Pitfalls in communication
- Trust and believability - the effect you have on others
Module 2: Communication in Action
- Communication styles
- Aspects and dimensions of personality
- How people process information and how to recognize them
- Mirroring techniques
- Gender and communication
- Listening skills and questioning techniques
Module 3: Motivating Others and Working in Teams
- Eight Motivational Needs
- What Motivates People
- Empowering Others
- Building Self-Esteem
- Leading Teams
- Qualities of a Good Team Leader
Module 4: Effective Management
- Management and Leadership
- Delegating
- Coaching and Mentoring
- Setting Goals
- Dimensions of Personal Success
- Work-Life Balance
Module 5: Communication Tools
- Target Messaging Technique
- Bridging
- Emotional Intelligence and Empathy
- Giving and Receiving Feedback
- Role-Playing
Formal Evaluation
- Recognise your Own Communication Style
- Identify the Style of Others
- Use Communication to be a More Effective Manager
- Understand how to Create an Effective Team
- Be able to Motivate Others and Empower their Immediate work Environment
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lu15rz