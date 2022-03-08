New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Television Network Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243818/?utm_source=GNW

The global television network market is expected to grow from $135.61 billion in 2021 to $145.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $182.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The television network market consists of revenue generated by establishments primarily engaged in programming material which is usually delivered to a third party, such as cable systems or direct-to-home satellite systems, for transmission to viewers.



The main types of services in television networks are direct broadcast satellite services (DBS), satellite master antenna systems services (SMATV), multipoint distribution system services (MDS), closed-circuit television circuits, subscription channel services, cable, and other payment services.DBS refers to the satellite television broadcasts specific to home reception.



It covers analog and digital television and radio reception and is extended to other services provided by modern iTV systems, for instance, video-on-demand and interactive features. The different revenue models include subscription, advertisement and involve various broadcaster services such as public, commercial.



Western Europe was the largest reegion in the television network market in 2021. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The introduction of new digital and high definition (HD) channels has transformed television network services in recent times.Currently, more and more television stations and networks have started to broadcast in high-definition.



The networks not only have gained a large number of viewers but have also made advertising money as an increased number of people are noted to watch the commercials due to the high definition quality.The increase in the demand for HD channels has motivated the migration from analog to digital broadcasting as digital technology provides an enhanced user experience.



The innovative technologies in television networks are about personalized technology, on-demand viewer experience, individualized content distribution, and binge-watching, which in turn are expected to drive this market.



The high subscription cost of HD (high-definition) channels is hindering the television network market growth.HD channels carry higher prices than SD channels.



To view high-definition television shows, not only that a person needs a television set capable of showing the high-definition video, but also requires a source available to provide the content.All this includes substantial costs.



There is usually an additional cost for the HD set-top box in addition to the cost of a normal package plan, cable TV cost, satellite TV channel packages, broadband connection, and a digital media box cost, among others. The high costs involved in high-definition services are therefore challenging the growth of this market.



The emergence of the two-way cable television system has provided cable operators with an opportunity to reach a wide customer base.More and more cable operators are offering two-way channel capability that allows customers to communicate/interact with programming facilities or information centers within the system.



Using the two-way cable television systems, the subscribers with home computers can link up with the computer network.This system provides subscribers access to data banks and permits them to interact with other online users.



They can participate in public-opinion polls or call up various kinds of written and graphic materials. The two-way cable television system is therefore providing several growth opportunities for the players in the cable television network system.



In May 2019, Comcast announced that it has completed the acquisition of Deep Blue Communications – a Latham, NY-based industry leader in engineering, installing, and managing commercial WiFi networks.Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



The acquisition allows Comcast to combine the power and reliability of its advanced network solutions with intelligent, managed WiFi that creates greater efficiency for businesses and differentiated experiences for customers. The company will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Comcast Cable under the brand Deep Blue Communications.



The countries covered in the television network market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA





