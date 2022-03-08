Two Day Virtual Accounting Update Course for the Media and Entertainment Industry (May 24-25, 2022)

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Media and Entertainment Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The new Accounting Update for Media and Entertainment Industry Conference will cover the complex accounting issues in this fast moving segment. There will be plenty of examples and practical case studies.



Learning Objectives:

Review the latest changes in key areas

Understand how the latest issues impact your company

See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda:



Agenda: DAY 1



8:45 - 10:20

Internal Control Considerations

Significant Changes in Information and Related Data-Quality Needs

Control Considerations for ASC 606

Examples Controls

10:20 - 10:35 - Break



10:35 - 11.50

Cybersecurity Update

Ransomeware

Latest Threat Trends

11:50 - 1:00 - Lunch Break



1:00 - 2:10

Accounting for Share-Based Payment Awards

Scope

Classification

Recognition

Secondary transactions for private companies

Nonemployee share-based payment awards

Modifications

2:10 - 2:20 - Break



2:20 - 5:00

ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios

Selected practice areas

Principal - Agent

Accounting for subscription revenue

Group will use polling to work through each question

Agenda: DAY 2



8:45 - 10:30

Industry Outlook

Projected revenue growth in industry over next 5 years

Traditional TV/Home Video

Streaming Video on Demand

Video Games

Virtual Reality

Music - Digital Streaming and Live Performance

Internet Advertising

Internet Access

10:30 - 10:45 - Break



10:45 - 12:00

SEC Update

SEC Priorities

SEC Rulemaking

SEC Reporting Considerations

New Accounting and Auditing Standards

SEC Review Process

Industry Comment Letter Trends

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch



1:00 - 2:30

Lease Modifications under ASC 842

Discussion on future workplace

Hybrid model of work/home

Lease accounting modifications

2:30 - 2:35 - Break



2:35 - 3:40

M&A Update

Latest industry trends

Valuation models

Accounting considerations

3:45 - 4:50

Industry Hot Topics

Where we see companies getting stuck

