Two Day Virtual Accounting Update Course for the Media and Entertainment Industry (May 24-25, 2022)

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Media and Entertainment Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new Accounting Update for Media and Entertainment Industry Conference will cover the complex accounting issues in this fast moving segment. There will be plenty of examples and practical case studies.

Learning Objectives:

  • Review the latest changes in key areas
  • Understand how the latest issues impact your company
  • See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:20

  • Internal Control Considerations
  • Significant Changes in Information and Related Data-Quality Needs
  • Control Considerations for ASC 606
  • Examples Controls

10:20 - 10:35 - Break

10:35 - 11.50

  • Cybersecurity Update
  • Ransomeware
  • Latest Threat Trends

11:50 - 1:00 - Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:10

  • Accounting for Share-Based Payment Awards
  • Scope
  • Classification
  • Recognition
  • Secondary transactions for private companies
  • Nonemployee share-based payment awards
  • Modifications

2:10 - 2:20 - Break

2:20 - 5:00

  • ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios
  • Selected practice areas
  • Principal - Agent
  • Accounting for subscription revenue
  • Group will use polling to work through each question

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:30

  • Industry Outlook
  • Projected revenue growth in industry over next 5 years
  • Traditional TV/Home Video
  • Streaming Video on Demand
  • Video Games
  • Virtual Reality
  • Music - Digital Streaming and Live Performance
  • Internet Advertising
  • Internet Access

10:30 - 10:45 - Break

10:45 - 12:00

  • SEC Update
  • SEC Priorities
  • SEC Rulemaking
  • SEC Reporting Considerations
  • New Accounting and Auditing Standards
  • SEC Review Process
  • Industry Comment Letter Trends

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch

1:00 - 2:30

  • Lease Modifications under ASC 842
  • Discussion on future workplace
  • Hybrid model of work/home
  • Lease accounting modifications

2:30 - 2:35 - Break

2:35 - 3:40

  • M&A Update
  • Latest industry trends
  • Valuation models
  • Accounting considerations

3:45 - 4:50

  • Industry Hot Topics
  • Where we see companies getting stuck

