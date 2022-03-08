Automotive Drivetrain Market Size to Hit USD 311.43 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.2%

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Drivetrain market size is projected to reach USD 311.43 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The global Automotive Drivetrain market size was USD 183.26 billion in 2020. According to our analysts, surging utilization of electric vehicles and rising demand for security & luxury in automobiles pooled with the usage of lightweight materials for refining fuel efficiency are estimated to foster growth.

Notable Commotion in Manufacturing Process amid COVID-19 to Majorly Impact Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse and unfavorable influence on the complete economy, comprising automotive business zones. The automotive industry led to sturdy headwinds and volatility owing to the pandemic, which substantially swayed the volume deterioration, recovery rate variability, and several others.

Consequently, the manufacturing of automotive drivetrain components has been influenced adversely owing to the failure of the world's monetary networks. For example, the raw material necessary to manufacture automotive drivetrain was experiencing critical encounters.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 311.43 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 183.26 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Region Growth Drivers Wheel Drive Development for Future Vehicles & Increasing Technology in Automotive to Boost Growth Companies Actively Partake in Expansion Strategies to Secure Their Brand Values





Market Growth Drivers:

Wheel Drive Development for Future Vehicles & Increasing Technology in Automotive to Boost Growth. The surging progressions in all wheel drive (AWD) for forthcoming passenger cars and SUVs are fueling the automotive drivetrain market growth. The significant move in consumer demands will ultimately influence the drivetrain business presented by diverse OEMs. North America, China, and European nations have seen considerable volume uplifts for the models built with all wheel drives.





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of drive type, the market is divided into FWD, RWD, and AWD. The front-wheel drive is anticipated to dominate in the forthcoming years.

By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles.

Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific was worth USD 77.18 billion in 2020 and is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming years. It held the largest automotive drivetrain market share.

Europe holds the second-largest rank in the market, of which Germany stands first in this regional market as principal auto producers are situated.

North America is projected to be in the third-largest position in the global market owing to amplified sales of automobiles and surging consumer demand for comfort driving experience as well as pollution-free travel.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

BORGWARNER INC (Michigan, U.S.)

Aisin Seki Co., Ltd. (Aichi, Japan)

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (Detroit, U.S.)

Melrose Industries PLC (London, U.K.)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany)

Magna International Inc (Aurora, Canada)

Dana Limited (Ohio, U.S.)

JTEKT Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

SHOWA CORPORATION (Saitama, Japan)

Schaeffler AG (Herzogenaurach, Germany)





Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Segmentation:

By Drive Type:

Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

All Wheel Drive (AWD)

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicle

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





