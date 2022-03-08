New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IPTV Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243815/?utm_source=GNW





The global IPTV market is expected to grow from $101.45 billion in 2021 to $118.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $221.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.9%.



The internet protocol television market consists of sales of internet protocol television and related services that are used in small and medium enterprises and residential customers.The internet protocol on TV (IPTV) is the method of transmitting and broadcasting television programs through the Internet using the internet protocol (IP).



IPTV provides the user with innovative features to improve user experience compared to conventional TV broadcasting such as radio, satellite, and/or cable TV.



The main types of IPTV are video IPTV and non-video IPTV.Video IPTV refers to the delivery of media content, videos, or live television through an IP network.



IPTV will either be using the public internet, a private local area network, or a wide area network. The different applications include linear television, nonlinear television and is used in small & medium enterprise, large enterprise, residential customers



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the IPTV market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing preference for video-on-demand (VoD) service is a key factor driving the growth of the internet protocol television (IPTV) market.Video on Demand (VOD) is one of the innovative features that Internet Protocol TV offers.



VoD provides consumers with a range of available videos to choose from.The video is transmitted via the real-time Streaming Protocol.



In recent years, VoD has gained tremendous popularity, this has resulted in higher smart TV adoption rates.For instance, in 2019, US providers are a pioneer of VOD users.



Amazon prime video comes at first with 72% and Netflix is second with 63%. In the same year, 53% of users spend more than $11 a month on streaming services. Therefore, the growing preference for video-on-demand services is expected to drive the growth of internet protocol television (IPTV).



The stringent regulatory norms and low content availability is key factor hampering the growth of the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) market.Countries have various regulatory frameworks for the quality of video transmission.



Regulators have agreed in some jurisdictions that IPTV providers will be subject to the same content regulation levied on paying television providers.For instance, IPTV providers in Singapore are subject to the programming code levied on paying television providers.



IPTV operators using fixed networks in many European countries such as Belgium, France, Sweden, and the UK are subject to "must-carry" regulations that require cable or satellite providers to retransmit local over-the-air television stations signals. Therefore, the stringent regulatory norms and low content availability is expected to limit the growth of the IPTV market.



A key trend in the IPTV industry is the rising demand for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections.Owing to the limitless bandwidth and transmission capacity of optical fiber, FTTH is well suited for IPTV.



FTTH offers a fixed access network to provide broadband high-speed, resulting in an improved user experience.For instance, in 2019, Reliance Jio planned to launch its Jio GigaFiber FTTH service offering data, calling, and IPTV benefits under a single plan.



The company claimed the plan that includes 100 GB of high-speed data with 100Mbps bandwidth, unrestricted voice calls, a Jio Home TV subscription, and access to all Jio apps. Therefore, the service providers are now gradually providing premium content through FTTH to ensure a better user experience.



In September 2021, Uniguest, a US-based digital engagement technology provider acquired UCView for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, UCView will be incorporated into Tripleplay, Uniguest’s digital signage, and IPTV brand and will continue to serve clients in enterprises, education, retail, stadiums, and other areas.



UCView is a US-based company that focuses on digital signage and IPTV.



The countries covered in the IPTV market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





