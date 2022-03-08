New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243808/?utm_source=GNW

The global newspaper & magazines publishers market is expected to grow from $188.94 billion in 2021 to $197.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $224.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.2%.



The newspaper & magazines publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce and distribute publications including magazines, newspapers, and directories, and sell and prepare advertisements. The publishing industry produces material in printed or digital format.



The main types of newspaper & magazines publishers are magazines, and newspapers.A magazine is a type of monthly publication that is produced on both glossy and matte paper.



Magazines are issued on a regular basis and cover a wide range of topics. The different platforms include print, digital and involve various business models such as subscription, advertising.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the newspaper & magazines publishers market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising use of social media for communication and information sharing is expected to drive the demand for newspapers and magazines, especially in digital format.Individuals are using social platforms to share information and to be in touch with their families and friends.



As more time is being spent on social networking sites, news articles are increasingly being shared in digital formats. As of 2019, there were around 3.48 billion people using social media, indicating widespread usage of social media. Rising social media usage is expected to drive the growth of the newspaper and magazines publishers market going forward.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on some of the newspaper and magazines publishers’ markets in 2020 as businesses were disrupted due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity and restricted movement of goods and services with countries entering a state of ’lock down’.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.However, many media markets have been unaffected or benefited from this as they transmit their content remotely through digital channels.



It is expected that the newspaper and magazines publishers’ market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The rise in social media and the increasing volume of consumer data is driving growth in the newspapers and magazines industry.Newspapers and magazines publishers can have broad and deeper visibility on their consumers, distributors, and other stakeholders.



Publishers with the digital-first model are investing significantly in building an in-house data and analytics team.For example, Next Big Sound’s, Next Big Book application provides a dashboard for the publishing industry which offers information on sales, publicity events, social media, and web trends data regularly to offer a holistic view of the books’ performance.



It will highlight factors that are the most influential such as news preferences, columnist preferences, and genre preferences.



