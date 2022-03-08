New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243805/?utm_source=GNW

and Gannett.



The global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market is expected to grow from $31.96 billion in 2021 to $33.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.7%.



The directory, mailing list, and other publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that publish directories, mailing lists, and collections or compilations of fact.These establishments may publish directories and mailing lists in print or electronic form.



The products are typically protected in their selection, arrangement, and/or presentation. Examples are lists of mailing addresses, telephone directories, directories of businesses, collections or compilations of proprietary drugs or legal case results, compilations of public records, etc.



The main types of the directory, mailing list, and other publishers are directory and mailing list, and other publishers.A mailing list is a set of names and addresses that can be used by an individual or an organization to deliver information to a large number of people.



The different platforms include traditional, digital and are used in several applications such as residential, business.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the directory, mailing list, and other publishers market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers market is currently experiencing significant transformations with the advent of new technologies.These are providing a multitude of new platforms to disseminate the content in innovative ways.



Publishers of directories and mailing list have changed their distribution approaches by introducing digital offerings and services which can cater to the needs of the consumers.



The countries covered in the directory, mailing list, and other publishers market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243805/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________