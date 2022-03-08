Animal Model Market revenue to cross $30.6 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The animal model market value is projected to surpass USD 30.6 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the industry growth.

Animal models are utilized in several areas of applications in medical research such as in the study of disease pathogenesis, testing of safety and efficacy of drugs as well as the development of vaccines. They have proven to be effective research and teaching tools in providing an understanding of human anatomy and the development of novel therapies. Moreover, animals are increasingly being used by biopharmaceutical companies to test the toxicity of drugs. Hence, the above-mentioned applications are projected to boost the market demand in the coming years.

Monkeys segment was valued at USD 1,388 million in 2021 owing to the physiological resemblances to humans in reproduction, neuroanatomy, etc. In China, scientists have created a novel monkey research model using the CRISPR technology that delivers enormous potential in different diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Further, in several COVID-19 vaccine research studies, Rhesus macaque monkeys proved to be an effective animal model. Thus, the aforementioned factors are predicted to augment the segmental growth in the coming years.

Some major findings of the animal model market report include:

Growing adoption of CRISPR technology is anticipated to proliferate the industry expansion.

Increasing number of R&D activities & clinical trials coupled with the implementation of potential strategies for increasing drug-discovery productivity across the globe is further driving the business landscape.

Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant industry share and improve their market position.



Nuclear transfer segment exceeded USD 3,247 million in 2021. In the last few years, several effective nuclear transfer techniques have been developed comprising somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT), sperm-mediated gene transfer (SMGT), etc. This cell-based approach utilized for the generation of transgenic research models provides several benefits comprising efficient production of transgenic offspring, enhancing the potential to introduce a more extensive range of genetic modifications, etc. Similarly, this technique is widely used for various objectives such as establishing the best animal models of human disease & injury, discovering biogenic compounds that affect progenitor/stem cells, identifying the suitable progenitor cell in vitro protocols, etc. Thus, the several advantages offered by nuclear transfer technology are expected to boost the business landscape.

Animal model market from preclinical applications segment is expected to cross USD 3,954 million by 2028. The use of animal models in preclinical studies is increasing significantly owing to several benefits comprising applications in confirming the efficacy of the target drug & evaluation of toxicity, assessment of potential therapies, etc. In preclinical studies, animal models comprising mice, rats, and monkeys among others deliver inclusive data and valuable insights that aid in developing essential safety data pertaining to drug discovery & development. Novel genetically engineered animal models are helping preclinical researchers to resolve several challenges in preclinical activities. Thus, the rising demand for animal models in preclinical studies is anticipated to promote market expansion during the estimated timeframe.

Animal model market from veterinary segment surpassed USD 3,451 million in 2021. Rising pet adoption for companionship, growing demand for animal products, surging expenditure on animal health, and substantial developments in veterinary diagnostics will promote the industry outlook. The utilization of animal models is growing as a powerful tool to monitor disease occurrence, disease diagnosis, and parasite control among others. Several diseases such as highly pathogenic avian influenza, severe acute respiratory syndrome, hemorrhagic fever, and Rift Valley fever have caused significant damage to livestock and pets. Owing to emergent or re-emerging zoonoses and other animal infections, there is a growing interest in developing therapeutics for these ailments.

Asia Pacific animal model market is likely to surpass around USD 2,629 million by 2028. This high market share is primarily attributed to rising advancements in the life science & biotechnology space, well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the country, etc. In Japan, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are successfully employing emerging technologies comprising AI to further simulate the effect of a medicine on the targeted research models. This will further help to lessen the research time and costs related to the drug discovery processes. Thus, owing to innovations in the pharmaceutical sector and supportive government initiatives, the demand for animal models in the clinical research sector in Japan is anticipated to grow significantly.

Some of the major market players operating in the animal model industry are Charles River, The Jackson Laboratory, Janvier Labs, Harbour BioMed, and genOway among others. These players adopt strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, new product launches and commercial expansion to bolster their product portfolio and market presence.

