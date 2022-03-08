DSV, 948 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 948



On 9 February 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 942. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 9 February 2022 to 26 April 2022 may purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million and no more than 2,500,000 shares, corresponding to 1.04% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-13 799,000 1,235.07 986,823,740 14: 28 February 2022 26,000 1,210.19 31,464,940 15: 1 March 2022 80,000 1,206.53 96,522,400 16: 2 March 2022 50,000 1,207.92 60,396,000 17: 3 March 2022 15,000 1,211.81 18,177,150 18: 4 March 2022 85,000 1,204.55 102,386,750 Accumulated trading for days 1-18 1,055,000 1,228.22 1,295,770,980

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 7,618,991 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.17% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

