Cell and Gene Therapy Deals Analysis 2022 - 916 Total Announcements from January 2021 Through January 2022

A lot of attention is being given to the areas related to cell and gene therapy (CGT) recently. There are now many approved therapies with proven track records.

As the tools have lowered the barriers to entry for the industry, over a thousand companies have been created or become involved.

In concert with the technologies progressing and the proven benefits, CGT-related companies have received growing amounts of funding - and it appears likely that the trend will continue. How do you keep up with this high-interest field?



This report, Cell and Gene Therapy Deals Analysis, analyzes the deals, including:

IPO and FPO Deals

SPAC Deals

Venture Capital and Private Funding

Strategic Investments

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

Technology and Research Collaborations

Licensing Deals

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Deals

Public Outreach, Consumer Education, & Philanthropy

Distribution & Co-marketing Deals

Restructurings, Joint Ventures, Terminations and Spinoffs

Other Types of Deals Impacting Cell and Gene Therapy

In any novel technology field, the initial significant marketplace will be in financing and company starts. They are notoriously hard to track. The analysts have already done the work for readers in this volume.



This report categorizes hundreds of cell and gene therapy deals into a usable format. Charts help to illustrate the different types of deals and frequency of different types of deals and how the deals activity in 2021 changed per quarter.



This is an essential resource that every market watcher in Cell and Gene Therapy will need. For updated information on cell and gene therapy deals on a regular basis.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Introduction

$70.8 Billion in Funding During 2021

Quarterly Funding in 2021

916 Total Cgt Announcements from January 2021 Through January 2022

Uptick in Collaborations, Acquisitions, and Manufacturing/Supply Chain Deals Highlight Activity in Cell and Gene Therapy

A Look at Less Frequent CGT Deal Types

Chapter 2: Venture Capital & Private Funding

Vc/Private Funding in Flux

Chapter 3: Strategic Investments

Strategic Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy

Chapter 4: IPOs, FPOss, & SPACs

North America Sees the Majority of Proceeds from IPOs, FPOs, and SPACs

Chapter 5: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

Spike in M&A Activity During Q3 2021

Chapter 6: Technology/Research/Strategic Collaborations

Cgt Market Sees a Broad Variety of Collaborations

Chapter 7: Licensing

A Look at Licensing in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Chapter 8: Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Examining Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Activity in Cgt

Chapter 9: Public Outreach, Consumer Education, & Philanthropy

Cgt Market Has Dozens of Announcements Related to Public Outreach, Patient/Consumer Education, and Philanthropy

Chapter 10: Distribution & Co-Marketing

A Look at Cgt Distribution and Co-Marketing Deals

Chapter 11: Other - Conclusion, Restructuring, Jv, Termination, Spinoffs

A Look at Other Types of Deals Impacting Cell and Gene Therapy Mirrors and High Costs

