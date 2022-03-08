New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Television Broadcasting Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243800/?utm_source=GNW

The global television broadcasting market is expected to grow from $249.19 billion in 2021 to $267.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $340.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The television broadcasting market consists of the revenues from broadcasting images together with sound, and producing or transmitting visual programming to affiliated broadcast television stations, which in turn broadcast the programs to the public on a predetermined schedule, of entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate television broadcasting studios and facilities for the programming and transmission of programs to the public. Programming may originate in their own studio, from an affiliated network, or from external sources.



The main types of television broadcasting are television stations and television networks.A television station is a collection of equipment operated by a company, agency, or other body, such as an amateur television operator, which broadcasts video and audio material through radio waves from a transmitter on the surface of the earth to any number of tuned receivers at the same time.



The different types of broadcasters include public, commercial and involve various revenue sources such as subscription-based, advertisement-based.



North America was the largest region in the television broadcasting market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Many studios are increasing their budgets for TV shows to produce high-quality content.Since studios now have many platforms to generate revenues, studios are willing to invest in producing high-quality content.



For example, Netflix invested about £100million in the TV series The Crown. Thus, the demand for quality content and the availability of multiple a such as video on demand platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, mobile applications, and web portals to generate revenues encouraged studios to produce TV shows with high budgets.



The countries covered in the television broadcasting market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





