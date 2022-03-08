Global IGA Nephropathy Disease Treatment Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Omeros, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Among Others

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IGA Nephropathy Disease Treatment Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IgA Nephropathy disease treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.45% during the forecast period to reach US$354.011 million by 2026, from US$90.831 million in 2019.

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), commonly known as Berger's disease, is a rare autoimmune kidney disease. It obstructs blood filtration in the small blood channels of the kidneys. IgA Nephropathy is caused by an abnormal protein that kills the filtering unit (glomerulus) inside the kidneys. It is thought that 20-40% of people with IgA Nephropathy may develop end-stage kidney failure, requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation.

It can manifest itself in a number of ways, from asymptomatic microscopic hematuria to rapidly progressive GN. The typical mode of presentation varies depending on the age group and biopsy practice patterns. IgA Nephropathy disease treatment consists of medications that assist manage symptoms such as high blood pressure, protein in the urine, and edema, as well as slow the progression of the disease. Though the actual etiology of the illness is unknown, a variety of immunosuppressants, or immune-suppressing drugs, such as steroids, are being considered.



One of the key reasons driving the IgA Nephropathy disease treatment market during the forecast period is the rising number of cases of IgA Nephropathy around the world. The increasing cases have influenced the demand for novel medications for IgA Nephropathy treatment. The growing interest in a better knowledge of illness pathophysiology and the lack of particular treatment options will propel the market forward throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, rising health awareness will fuel market expansion due to early disease detection.



IgA Nephropathy disease affects a small, heterogeneous, and widely dispersed patient population, making clinical trial enrolment, design, and replication more difficult. This process wastes crucial time, delaying access to new medicines and resulting in significant losses. Measuring clinical trial outcomes in patients is difficult due to the wide range of clinical presentations and histories. Variables such as age, disease progression, and disease severity influence reported outcomes, whether they are clinician-reported, observer-reported, or patient-reported outcomes. Given the relative rarity of IgA Nephropathy, robust trials have generally been hampered by limited enrolment, and there has been a scarcity of worldwide recruiting clinical research trials.



COVID-19 Insights

Due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown measures were placed, preventing patient movement and likely identification and overburdening healthcare systems. The COVID 19 epidemic would lead to an extremely slow turnaround time for patients undergoing selected procedures.

Even if fully vaccinated, those with renal illness at any stage and kidney transplant recipients may not have as much protection against COVID-19. COVID-19 sickness appears to be more severe in older adults and people with kidney disease such as IgA Nephropathy or other severe chronic medical conditions.

