Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2022

The global radio broadcasting market is expected to grow from $125.39 billion in 2021 to $133.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $163.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The radio broadcasting market consists of revenues generated from sales of radio programs and air time to advertisers, and from donations and subsidies, earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate broadcast studios and facilities for over-the-air or satellite delivery of radio programs, which may include entertainment, news, talk shows, business data, or religious services.



The main types of radio broadcasting are AM, FM, satellite radio, and HD radio. Amplitude modulation is a modulation technology employed in electronic communication, mainly notably for radio wave transmission of data. The different types of broadcasters include public, commercial and involve various frequency bands such as very-low-frequency, low frequency, medium frequency



Western Europe was the largest region in radio broadcasting in 2021. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Internet radio services are becoming popular as they provide better sound quality, music search tools, and offer genre-specific channels to listeners online.Internet radio, also known as web-radio technology or webcasting, uses the internet as a medium of distribution for broadcasting instead of traditional radio waves, which are limited by the power of the station’s transmitter and available broadcast options.



Internet radio provides access to radio stations and live events from across the world, which is not possible through traditional radio broadcasting. Major companies providing internet radio are Pandora Media Inc, Spotify, Tune-In, and Slacker.



The countries covered in the radio broadcasting market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





