Brunswick Corporation to Present at Raymond James Conference

METTAWA, Ill., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes and Executive Vice President, CFO Ryan Gwillim will present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, March 9, at J. W. Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla. The presentation will be webcast live at approximately 9:15am EST.

The presentation can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/rj-43rd-iic/brunswick-corporation-march-2022 . Go to the site at least 15 minutes before the presentation to register, download and install any needed audio software. The audio presentation will be available on the Brunswick site.

