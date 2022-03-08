AVIO Consulting Team Members Become Certified Go to Market MuleSoft Champions

DALLAS, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVIO Consulting today announced two team members have earned Go To Market (GTM) Champion certifications from MuleSoft, provider of the leading integration, API, and automation platform. Principal Solutions Engineer Karthik Dega and Sales and Marketing Operations Manager Makenzie Hill are AVIO's newly named GTM Champions.

GTM Champions bring experience and insight across the technology landscape. They work with a cross-functional team to develop a joint go-to-market strategy and spend several weeks establishing this joint approach to help clients understand how MuleSoft can accelerate their digital transformation.

"AVIO strongly believes MuleSoft's Champions program complements our team members' experience and expertise," said Mike Slack, VP of Sales and Marketing. "The program aligns with AVIO's rigorous internal training and extends our team members' ability to articulate how an API-led approach to enterprise integration drives ROI."

AVIO Consulting's MuleSoft GTM Champions will help customers across several industries identify ways to overcome business challenges using MuleSoft. For more information, visit www.avioconsulting.com.

About AVIO

Founded in 2007, AVIO Consulting focuses on enabling clients to transform their business. AVIO'S singular focus on digital evolution has enabled the company to build an unmatched level of expertise. AVIO's client-first approach and deep technical knowledge has resulted in the firm being recognized as one of the most respected names in digital consulting. AVIO's reputation is built upon assisting clients in defining a vision, delivering innovative projects, and enabling business growth.

Recent growth has led to recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies by the Inc. 5000 List, Consulting Magazine, and the SMU Cox Dallas 100, among others. The company currently has offices in Dallas, Oklahoma City, Denver, and Buenos Aires, to support customers in automotive, manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, software technology, and financial services around the globe.

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 trusted integration and API platform, empowers any company to quickly unlock and integrate their apps and data to create seamless experiences, faster. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.



