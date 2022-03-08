Tritium to Participate in Spring Investor Conferences and Events

BRISBANE, Australia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium”) (NASDAQ: DCFC), today announced that management is expected to attend, present and meet with investors at the following conferences and events:



Annual ROTH Conference, Dana Point, CA (in-person), March 14-15, 2022 Piper Sandler Virtual EV Charging Day, April 5, 2022

CGS-CIMB/Raymond James Technology and EV Conference, April 8, 2022

Advanced Clean Transportation (“ACT") Expo, Long Beach, CA (in-person), May 10-12, 2022

Tritium’s most recent presentation will be made available on the investors section of its website, at tritiumcharging.com.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC; DCFCW) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “aim” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Tritium Media Contact

Jack Ulrich

media@tritium.com.au

Tritium Investors Contact

Caldwell Bailey

ICR, Inc.

TritiumIR@icrinc.com