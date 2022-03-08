The Worldwide Smart Display Industry is Expected to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Smart Home Display (Voice-controlled, Smart Appliance), Smart Display Mirror, Smart Signage (Retail & Hospitality Facilities, Sports & Entertainment Venues), Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart display market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 9.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period.

Smart home display to witness highest CAGR in smart display market during the forecast period



Smart display market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for smart mirrors from the automotive industry, new and innovative features offered by smart mirrors, increasing number of internet users and growing adoption of smart devices according to consumer preferences, surging demand for AI-powered and IoT-enabled smart home appliances, increasing trend of context-aware signage, and growing adoption of smart signage in retail sector are the key driving factors for the smart display market. However, High risks of theft and breach of customer data hampering the growth of the market.



Smart Signage to account for largest share of smart display market during the forecast period.



The smart signage market has witnessed various technological advancements and registered remarkable growth over the last few years. Smart signage is among the most demanding and growing platforms that empower many people to access product information and promotions. Various industries are encouraged to deploy smart signage solutions owing to their user-friendly and customer-centric features. Different types of digital signage products, such as displays, media players, and projectors, are used by the retailers for effective interaction with customers. In retail stores, smart signage solutions are used to greet customers, enhance customer shopping experiences, and display advertisements.



North America to hold a significant market share of smart display market during the forecast period.



North America is expected to hold the second highest market share of the smart display market during the forecast period. The smart display market in North America is estimated to grow significantly over the next few years. Being technologically advanced and developed, the region is a major adopter of cutting-edge technologies used in the advertisement sector. The smart display market in North America is driven by various factors, such as the high standard of living of customers, the growing need to save time, and the increasing requirement for improved retail services in terms of accuracy and efficiency. In the current market scenario, the US dominates the smart display market in North America because of its well-established economy that supports the large retail and transportation market.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Smart Display Market

4.2 Smart Display Market, by Type

4.3 Smart Signage Market, by Application

4.4 Smart Home Display Market, by Product Type

4.5 Smart Display Market, by Region (2027)

5 Smart Display Mirror Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Smart Mirrors from Automotive Industry

5.2.1.2 New and Innovative Features of Smart Mirrors

5.2.1.3 Upsurge in Online/Digital Retail Shopping due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.1.4 Transition from Traditional Stores to Smart Stores in Retail Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Risks of Customer Data Theft and Breach of Customer Data Privacy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Applications of Smart Mirrors in Smart Homes

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Smart Digital Mirrors in Healthcare Solutions

5.2.3.3 High Growth Potential in Retail Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Smart Mirrors and High Costs

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 R&D Engineers

5.3.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.3.3 Key Technology Providers and System Integrators

5.3.4 Distributors and Marketing Teams

5.3.5 End-users

5.4 Smart Display Mirror Market Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Smart Display Mirror Market, by Mirror Type

6 Smart Home Display Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Internet Users and Growing Adoption of Smart Devices

6.2.1.2 Surging Demand for Ai-Powered and Iot-Enabled Smart Home Appliances

6.2.1.3 Growing Focus of Many Players on Expansion of Smart Home Product Portfolios

6.2.1.4 Escalating Demand for Security Systems and Video Identification Systems

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 Issues Related to Security and Privacy

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Smart Home Devices

6.2.3.2 Rising Trend of Consolidating Smart Speakers with Displays

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Supply Chain Disruptions due to COVID-19 Pandemic

6.2.4.2 Risk of Device Malfunctioning

6.2.4.3 Device Compatibility Issues due to Lack of Common Standards and Communication Protocols

6.3 Smart Home Display Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Smart Home Display Market Ecosystem Analysis

6.5 Protocols and Standards

6.6 Wireless Communication Technology Analysis

6.7 Smart Home Display Market, by Product Type

7 Smart Signage Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Dynamics

7.2.1 Drivers

7.2.1.1 Increasing Trend of Context-Aware Signage

7.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Smart Signage in Retail Sector

7.2.1.3 Surging Use of Ai-Based Smart Signage to Understand Customer Demand

7.2.2 Restraints

7.2.2.1 Complexities in Manufacturing All-Weather Display-Based Smart Signage Systems for Outdoor Applications

7.2.3 Opportunities

7.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Smart Stores Worldwide

7.2.3.2 Growing Utilization of Smart Signage in Tradeshows and Events

7.2.4 Challenges

7.2.4.1 Higher Costs of Installation, Ownership, and Maintenance

7.2.4.2 Lower Level of Awareness About Advantages and Components of Smart Signage Solutions

7.3 Pricing Analysis

7.4 Patent Analysis

7.5 Tariffs and Regulations Regarding Smart Signage Solutions

7.5.1 Regulations: Smart Displays

7.5.2 Tariffs: Display Panels

7.6 Case Studies

7.6.1 Introduction

7.6.2 Smart Signage in Restaurants

7.6.3 Smart Signage for Corporates

7.6.4 Smart Signage in Airports

7.6.5 Smart Signage in Healthcare

7.6.6 Smart Signage in Retail

7.6.7 Smart Signage in Shopping Centers

7.6.8 Smart Signage in Hospitality

7.7 Trade Analysis

7.7.1 Export Scenario of Boards, Panels, Consoles, Desks, Cabinets, and Other Bases

7.7.2 Import Scenario of Boards, Panels, Consoles, Desks, Cabinets, and Other Bases

7.8 Smart Signage Market Ecosystem Analysis

7.9 Smart Signage Market, by Application

7.9.1 Introduction

7.9.2 Retail and Hospitality Facilities

7.9.3 Transportation Hubs and Public Places

7.9.4 Sports and Entertainment Venues

7.9.5 Others

7.10 Smart Signage Market, by Offering

7.10.1 Introduction

7.10.2 Displays

7.10.3 Media Players

7.10.4 Software Solutions/Platforms

7.10.5 Services

7.11 Smart Signage Market, by Region

7.11.1 Introduction

7.11.2 North America

7.11.3 Europe

7.11.4 APAC

7.11.5 Row

8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 APAC

8.5 Row

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

9.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Companies

9.4 Market Share Analysis

9.5 Market Evaluation Framework

9.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Smart Display Market, 2021

9.6.1 Star

9.6.2 Emerging Leader

9.6.3 Pervasive

9.6.4 Participant

9.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix: Smart Display Market, 2021

9.7.1 Progressive Companies

9.7.2 Responsive Companies

9.7.3 Dynamic Companies

9.7.4 Starting Blocks

9.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

9.8.1 New Product Launches/Developments

9.8.2 Deals

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players

10.2.1 Samsung Electronics

10.2.2 Lg Electronics

10.2.3 Nec

10.2.4 Sony

10.2.5 Panasonic Corporation

10.2.6 Amazon

10.2.7 Apple

10.2.8 Facebook

10.2.9 Gentex

10.2.10 Magna International

10.3 Other Key Players

10.3.1 Qualcomm

10.3.2 Intel

10.3.3 Honeywell

10.3.4 Lenovo

10.3.5 Electric Mirror

10.3.6 Qisda

10.3.7 Alphabet(Google)

10.3.8 Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

10.3.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.3.10 Apls Alpine Co., Ltd.

10.3.11 Ibm

10.3.12 Smart Parking

10.3.13 Oak Labs

10.3.14 Dirror

10.3.15 Myra Mirrors

11 Appendix

