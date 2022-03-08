New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243797/?utm_source=GNW

0 billion in 2021 to $223.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $418.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.0%.



The internet search portals market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that operate websites that provide a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of Internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format.This industry includes internet search websites and covers other additional Internet services such as e-mail, connections to other websites, auctions, news, other limited content and serves as a home base for internet users.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main website types of internet search portals are operating websites, internet search websites, and others.Internet search websites are used to enter a query in a search engine that yields both paid and organic results.



The internet search portals are distributed through offline, online channels and are used for personal and commercial applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the internet search portals market in 2021.Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising mobile internet utilization is expected to fuel the market growth of the internet search portals market during the forecast period.Mobile devices are gaining importance for accessing the internet over desktop computers due to the ease of use and portability that mobile devices offer to consumers.



According to the World Advertising Research Center (WARC), 2 billion people currently access the internet via only their smartphone, which equates to 51% of the global base of 3.9 mobile users. In 2020, US adults spent an estimated 470 minutes (seven hours and 50 minutes) per day with digital media. In 2019, according to a survey conducted by Pew Research, about 37% of US adults preferred accessing the internet through their smartphones which have doubled in the last five years. With improving mobile technology about 58% of 18-29 years old and 47% of 30-49 years old of the US access internet using their smartphones. Thus, increasing mobile internet utilization is expected to increase online traffic and thereby will drive the growth of internet search portals.



Increasing antitrust and privacy issues with online search are expected to hinder the market growth of the internet search portals market.Search portals collect and use information such as IP address, location status, and other data from the user’s history and sell the information to advertisers for delivering targeted ads and more.



Unfair practices of internet search portals result in the dominance of the market with few players and reduce the market share of other opponents. In 2019, the EU Commission fined Google €1.49BN for antitrust violations in search ad brokering, which relates to Google selling advertising space related to searches carried out on third-party websites. Google holds a significantly large %age of market share and it was obliged to create a search choice screen for android users upon setup of a new device as a result of antitrust and regulatory activity carried out in Europe around default search on android devices. EU Commission found at least one clause resulting in unfair competition in 200 tailored agreements with major sites that use AdSense. Thus, increasing antitrust and privacy issues with online search portals are expected to hinder the market.



Joint ventures between online portals and new publishers are trending within the internet search portal market as news consumers are preferring online, mobile news over print news media.News publishers are suffering a deep decline in revenues with global digitalization and are facing challenges for survival.



With this, conflicts between new publishers and online portals are also intensifying.According to a digital news report published in 2020, about 77% of South Korean newsreaders have access to online news portals and an average of 30% in 36 other countries.



In 2019, Google and Wordpress.com formed a joint venture to create a news publishing platform "Newspack" which is a fast, secure, low-cost publishing system tailor-made to the needs of small newsrooms. Wordpress.com received $2.4 million in funding from Google and its partners for building a news publishing platform. In this digital era, it is apparent that online platforms will replace people’s print news consumption which is resulting in joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations between online portals and news publishers that is trending currently within the market.



In 2019, Yahoo Japan, a Japan-based subsidiary of SoftBank entered into a merger agreement with Line Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Naver for an undisclosed amount.With the merger, SoftBank and Naver believe that the search portal Yahoo Japan will be positioned better, and Line’s messaging app and other businesses will be efficient to compete against competitors from the United States and China.



Line Corporation, is a Tokyo-based subsidiary of the South Korean internet search engine company Naver Corporation whose main focus is associated with the development of mobile applications and internet services, particularly the Line communication app.



The countries covered in the internet search portals market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243797/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________