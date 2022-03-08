Industrial Gearbox Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial gearbox market size was USD 26.17 billion in 2020. The market valuation is projected to grow from USD 27.92 billion in 2021 to USD 38.10 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Industrial Gearbox Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as integrating smooth operation of machinery in various industries and rising demand from cement, steel, power plants, plastic, and rubber industries will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rapid industrialization will increase the footprint of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Production Delays & Reduced Output to Cause Market Hindrance During the Pandemic

The pandemic bought on a sudden health emergency on the global economy halting various business practices, including the sector of the industrial gearbox. World production and trade routes were halted, leading to disruptions in the supply chains. Imposed lockdowns and restricted movement of the general population led to workforces being displaced. Business practices had to be shut during the peak of the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus. These factors severely impacted the market, causing a dent in overall value.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 CAGR 4.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 38.10 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 26.17 million Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 240 Segments covered Type, Design, End-User, Region Growth Drivers

Increasing Industrialization in Developing Economies, such as India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, to Augment Growth

Increasing Adoption of Industrial Automation Across Various Industries Aids Market Growth

Rising Industrialization in Developing Economies, such as the Middle East & Africa, to Aid Growth Pitfalls & Challenges

High Manufacturing and Maintenance Cost Likely to Hamper Market Growth





Segments

Type, Design, End-User, and Region are Studied

By type, the market can be divided into helical industrial gearbox, planetary industrial gearbox, bevel industrial gearbox, worm industrial gearbox, screw industrial gearbox, and others.

With respect to design, the market is broken down into parallel axis, angled axis, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into material handling, automotive, construction, power generation, mining, food & beverages, manufacturing industry, and agriculture.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

Report Coverage

The market report for industrial gearbox encompasses critical aspects such as valuable insights, industry-related information, and historical data. Various methodologies and approaches have been integrated to formulate a qualitative & quantitative forecast during the intended period. The report also contains factors that are expected to impact the market in a positive/negative manner.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Adoption of Industrial Adoption & Improving Industrialization to Augment Growth

Factors, such as rapidly increasing industrialization and rising measures undertaken to modernize industrial infrastructure, will boost the industrial gearbox market growth during the forecast period. Rising applications and increasing government support toward developing advanced energy flexible and effective buildings will increase the footprint of the market. Also, increasing automation activities and the rising number of developing economies will extend the existing boundary of the market.

However, high manufacturing costs will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Higher maintenances costs will further limit the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Exert Dominance due to Rapidly Changing Consumer Behavior

Asia Pacific will witness the largest industrial gearbox market share during the forecast duration due to increasing energy requirements from consumers and rising investments in industrial infrastructure. Additionally, factors, such as rapid industrialization & urbanization and constant building of new domestic & commercial spaces, will increase the footprint of the market. Also, the region is home to a rich agricultural background backed by a large number of small, medium, and large-scale farmers, which will trigger increased market growth.

North America will hold considerable market growth during the forecast period owing to rising mineral production from the mining operation and increasing potential for exploring hydrocarbons. Additionally, favorable government investments to increase oil & gas from reservoirs will further increase the footprint of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Portfolio Expansion & Integrating Additional Distribution Channels to Bolster Market Share

The industrial gearbox industry is highly fragmented due to the presence of many players providing a wide range of products to their consumer base. Numerous players are employing strategic tactics such as mergers & acquisitions and collaboration, launching novel products, and expanding production capabilities to keep up with the current demand. For example, in April 2021, AGCO Corporation presented the 2020 Supplier of the Year Award for Collaboration & Innovation to Nidec Motor Corporation. The company was provided with the prestigious award for immense technological advancements with cost savings. Others are focused on developing a global presence to widen their outreach.

Industry Development

October 2021: Regal Beloit Corporation merged with Rexnord Process and Motion Control (PMC) to become Regal Rexnord Corporation. The new entity will have four business verticals, motion control solutions, climate solutions, commercial systems, and industrial systems.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Gearbox Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Industrial Gearbox Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Helical Industrial Gearbox Planetary Industrial Gearbox Bevel Industrial Gearbox Worm Industrial Gearbox Screw Industrial Gearbox Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design Parallel Axis Angled Axis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Material Handling Automotive Construction Power Generation Mining Food & Beverage Manufacturing Industry Agriculture Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Industrial Gearbox Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Helical Industrial Gearbox Planetary Industrial Gearbox Bevel Industrial Gearbox Worm Industrial Gearbox Screw Industrial Gearbox Others



TOC Continued.

