Worldwide Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Industry to 2026 - High Demand for Eco-friendly Fabric Conditioners is Driving Growth

The publisher has been monitoring the fabric softeners and conditioners market and it is poised to grow by $ 5.06 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. This report on the fabric softeners and conditioners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners, rising inclination of millennials toward premium products, and increase in marketing initiatives.



The fabric softeners and conditioners market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's fabric softeners and conditioners market is segmented as below:

By Type

Liquid

Dryer sheets

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This report on fabric softeners and conditioners market covers the following areas:

Fabric softeners and conditioners market sizing

Fabric softeners and conditioners market forecast

Fabric softeners and conditioners market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fabric softeners and conditioners market vendors that include AlEn USA, Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dropps, Godrej Group, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Lion Corp., Marico Ltd., Melaleuca Inc., Norfolk Natural Living, Pigeon Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Seventh Generation Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Werner & Mertz GmbH. Also, the fabric softeners and conditioners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dryer sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 High demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners

8.1.2 Rising inclination of millennials toward premium products

8.1.3 Increase in marketing initiatives

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Indoor air pollution

8.2.2 Increase in allergies

8.2.3 Balancing production cost, price, and quality of products

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Demand for new formats of fabric conditioners

8.4.2 Rising concerns over the use of chemicals including quaternary ammonium compounds

8.4.3 Expansion of distribution network

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amway Corp.

10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

10.5 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

10.6 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

10.7 Kao Corp.

10.8 Marico Ltd.

10.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

10.10 Unilever PLC

11. Appendix

