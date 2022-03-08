EMI Shielding Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.40% during 2020–2030; TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing number of equipment in telecom sector have become candidates for EMI shield. Concerns of EMI propagation in safety-critical control systems have underpinned the need for constant innovation in EMI shield materials. A case in point is the adoption of die-cut materials. The global valuation of the EMI shielding market is projected to surpass US$ 10.6 Bn by the end of 2030



Nonwovens are being popularized for preventing electrical and electronic malfunctions caused by EMI. Their shielding effectiveness for preventing EMI issues for wide range of electronics combined with ease of customization are cataylzing the demand for nonwoven materials in the EMI shielding market, find the analysts in the TMR study.

Stakeholders in the EMI shielding market are reaping substantial revenue gains from the sales of portable outdoor RF shelters for use in military, automotive test chambers, and aerospace cleanrooms. Reliable functioning of equipment in telecom sector is also vital for healthcare workers, police personnel, and emergency response and recovery workers.

Key Findings of EMI Shielding Market Study

Demand for High-performance EMI Shield Among Battery Manufacturers to Catalyze Massive Avenues: battery manufacturers are witnessing new revenue streams from the growing commercialization of Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Future Steel Vehicle (FSV). Of note, they are tapping into enormous revenue possibilities that are likely to come from the adoption of composite EV battery enclosures, observe the analysts in an in-depth study on the EMI shielding market.





battery manufacturers are witnessing new revenue streams from the growing commercialization of Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Future Steel Vehicle (FSV). Of note, they are tapping into enormous revenue possibilities that are likely to come from the adoption of composite EV battery enclosures, observe the analysts in an in-depth study on the EMI shielding market. Proliferating Use of Sophisticated Electronics in Military and Automotive Industry Bolsters Growth: Growing adoption of sophisticated electronics and the use of next-gen telecom equipment in the automotive and military applications have generated massive revenue gains to players in the EMI shielding market. Firms are keenly advancing the design of developing EMI shielding for weather-resistant, weatherproof, and indoor applications. Increasing focus on compliance of automotive electronics with current and emerging safety norms in the industry has created value-grab opportunities for suppliers of innovative fabrics for high-performance products in the EMI shielding market.



EMI Shielding Market: Key Drivers

A growing number of sophisticated electronics in telecom sector, especially with the rapid pace of deployment of 5G networks in several countries, is a key driver for the demand for products that help overcome various EMI issues.

The expansion of the telecom sector globally is a key underpinning of new opportunities in the EMI shielding market. Growing investments by governments for the expansion of telecom networks over the past few decades has driven the sales in the EMI shielding market.

EMI Shielding Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global EMI shielding market in 2019. Opportunities in the regional market are expected to rise at promising growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2030).

South Korea, Japan, and China are expected to contribute sizable revenue gains to industry players in the EMI shielding market in Asia Pacific. Substantial demand for EMI shielding among players in the automotive sector will propel the revenue prospects.

EMI Shielding Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the EMI shielding market are Tech-Etch, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PPG Industries, Parker Hannifin Corporation, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, HEICO Corporation, Omega Shielding Products, Tech-Etch, Inc., ETS-Lindgren, RTP Company, Huntsman International LLC., Laird Technologies, Inc., and 3M Company.

Global EMI Shielding Market: Segmentation



EMI Shielding Market, by Material

Conductive Coatings & Paints

Conductive Polymers

EMC/EMI Filters

Metal Shielding Products

Others (including EMI Shielding Tapes and Laminates)



EMI Shielding Market, by End-use Industry

Telecommunication & IT

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Health Care

Others (including Robotics and Industrial)

EMI Shielding Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America





