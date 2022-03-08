Bed Linen Market to hit $35.81 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The bed linen market is expected to surpass USD 35.81 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The surging demand for bed linen in residential & commercial buildings globally will spur the market growth. Additionally, the rapidly growing hospitality industry and increased spending in developing countries are anticipated to offer new opportunities to the industry.

The duvet covers segment is estimated to reach around USD 13 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for modern bedding styles such as duvets that add a contemporary touch to the bedroom. Additionally, the evolving trends, such as mix & match of patterns, themed assortment, environmental-friendly duvet covers, and linen texture, are likely to propel the overall product penetration. Furthermore, growing residential construction activities coupled with the growing population in China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil are expected to enhance the value for bed linens.

In 2021, the cotton material segment accounted for over USD 12 billion and is predicted to reach USD 19 billion by 2028. Cotton is largely used in bed linen products, such as bed sheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers, owing to its extreme softness and absorbent properties. Additionally, cotton sheets are a popular fabric bed sheet as they regulate temperature due to their durability, comfort & breathability qualities.





The specialty stores segment is slated to register growth rate of about 5.6% through 2028. One of the main advantages of a specialty store is that it focuses on a specific product category. Specialty stores offer a wide range of bed linen products in one place with a wide range of colors & designs. Additionally, consumers can select the design, fabric, and quality of the product, which saves time.

The residential segment is forecast to account for nearly 63% in volume share by 2028. The market is witnessing surging applications of bed linen in the residential sector led by an upsurge in demand for bed linen products along with the rising population in many countries including India, China, the U.S., Germany, and Brazil, among others. Furthermore, rapid urbanization in emerging nations is one of the key factors driving the industry statistics. Additionally, the rising popularity of home décor with innovative and quality products will boost the adoption of bed linen products.

The North America bed linen market is likely to observe above 5.7% growth till 2028. Surging residential construction activities, especially in the U.S., are fueling the regional market revenue. Additionally, strong growth in the hospitality industry will accelerate the demand for bed linens. Europe is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the emerging needs for bed linen in commercial areas such as hotels, resorts, and hospitals.

Key players, such as Welspun India Ltd. and American Textile Co., are majorly focusing on expanding their product portfolios to maintain their position in the industry. For instance, Welspun India created a new bio-based home textile range, comprising bath towels and bedsheets, in conjunction with DuPont Biomaterials.

Some prime findings in the bed linen market report include:

Cotton is the most preferred material in bedding products. The demand for cotton sheets and duvet covers is increasing rapidly, which is further projected to augment the overall industry growth.





Bed linen products are widely used in commercial sectors such as hospitals, hotels, restaurants, etc. The commercial application segment is set to expand at 5.9% CAGR up to 2028.





The online retailer’s segment is predicted to witness highest gains of over 6.6% till 2028. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for online shopping globally.





Key players are majorly focusing on expanding their product portfolios with new designs to hold a market share.





The market is highly fragmented with the presence of big & small companies and new entrants face a low to moderate barrier to entry due to the high competition.





