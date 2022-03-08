New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Salmon Market – Analysis By Species, End Product, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243791/?utm_source=GNW

Global salmon market growth is driven by changing consumers’ lifestyles and enhanced demand for healthy and protein extensive food. There has been a change in individual patterns of consumption due to multiple factors, such as sedentary lifestyle preferences, growing income rates, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions.



Based on the Species segment, the Atlantic segment captured the major share in the global market in 2021 owing to its vast availability in the major regions including the American and European regions. Atlantic salmon are anadromous fish, that begins their life in freshwater and migrate to the ocean to feed and grow, and returns to freshwater to spawn.



APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Salmon market followed by North America. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years. Key salmon market dynamics include changes in the consumer lifestyle that impacted the changes in food consumption patterns at a global and regional level that has considerable health consequences.



Populations in countries such as the U.S., UK, China, France, Germany, and India are experiencing nutritional transition. North America is a traditional market for salmon fish. Being a developed region, there are numerous technological innovations and advancements in production techniques. Moreover, the growing working population, in combination with busy schedules for individuals, is increasing the sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) and easy-to-cook food items. Consistent with this, compact packaging and easy availability of frozen and canned salmon are expected to fuel the demand growth of the salmon market in the coming years.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Salmon Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of the Salmon market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Salmon Market by Species (Atlantic, Pink, Chum/Dog, Sockeye, Coho, Others).



• The report analyses the Salmon Market by End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others).



• The report analyses the Salmon Market by Distribution Channel (Offline Retail, Online Retail).



• The Global Salmon Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include High Liner Foods, Austevoll Seafoods ASA, Bakkafrost, Grieg Seafood ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar, Thai Union Group, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Novi Sea AS, Camanchaca Inc.



Key Target Audience



• Fishing Industry



• Food and Beverage Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243791/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________