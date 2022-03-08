Global Curbside Management Market Research Report 2022: Smart City Investment, Rise of eCommerce, and New Shared Mobility Solutions will Drive Future Growth Potential of the Curb

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile: Curbside Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Curbsides are becoming the next battleground for cities, primarily because the use of curbside spaces is no longer restricted to parking. They now include eHailing vehicles dropping and picking up customers, delivery vehicles dropping off and picking up packages.

Microtransit assets, such as bikes and scooters now occupy the sidewalk. Cities do not have a digital record of their curbside inventory; in several instances, they do not even have an updated, let alone digital, a record of the location of a curb or insight into how it is managed.



Curbside management needs data-centric solutions that will generate an inventory of curbside assets that a city currently follows and provide information on real-time traffic flow. Such data would give them insights into the deployment of 'flex' zones that can be priced dynamically to allow them to generate new revenue; this could be from fleet operators and new mobility service providers.

The key features of a solution are curb digitalization, dynamic access, and dynamic pricing. Key growth opportunities discussed in this study include curbside-data-as-a-service, dynamic curbside simulation, and dynamic pricing models.



Key Issues Addressed



What are the key factors or indicators driving demand for curbside management?

What is the scope for innovation and commercialization in this space over the next decade?

What are the key growth opportunities to watch out for in the next decade?

What are the critical success factors for cities, service providers, and technology companies seeking to enter this space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Trends Strategic Imperatives

Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult To Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Our Mega Trend Universe - Digital Identity Impact

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Overview

Key Indicators of a Successful Strategy

Trend Opportunity Overview

Step 1 - Curbside Digitalization

Step 2 - Enabling Dynamic Access

Step 3 - Dynamic Pricing

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Key Trend Opportunity Levers

Key Trend Opportunity Challenges

Competitive Differentiators Analysis

Case Study - Coord

Case Study - Curbflow

Case Study - Conduent

Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

Innovation Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends Beets Implications

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1 - Dynamic Curbside Simulation Platform For Remote Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Dynamic Pricing Models for Higher Revenue

Growth Opportunity 3 - Curbside Data-as-a-Service for Greater Efficiency

Critical Success Factors for Growth

The Way Forward

5. Appendix

