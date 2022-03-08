Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Crowns and Bridges Market- Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental crowns and bridges market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The global dental crowns and bridges market was affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many dental procedures were postponed or canceled as they require close contact with the doctor and their patients and with the dental equipment, which holds the risk of virus contamination. This market studied was also affected badly as the production and distribution channels were stopped completely during the lockdown. However, this market's downfall is estimated to be temporary because people needed root canals and other emergency procedures during the lockdown, as well as practices adapted to the pandemic situation quickly by safely providing emergency services.

The increase in demand for preventive and cosmetic dentistry and the rising awareness about dental care in advanced and developed countries are driving the growth of the market studied. The current trends for the global dental crown and bridges market are 3D imaging and CAD/CAM technologies, which would help in treating dental disorders, thus boosting the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal (PFM) Segment to Dominate the Market

Porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) dental crowns have been a solution to restoring a damaged tooth's look and function for a very long time now. The segment is expected to grow in the forthcoming years.

Many metals dental crowns are now coming to market because metal crowns are exceptionally strong, and they can be made from stainless steel, gold, or a variety of metal alloys. But a common alternative to metal crowns is crowns made by fusing porcelain to metal. With these porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) dental crowns, patients have the advantage of the strength of metals, and the porcelain overlay can give a natural color that can match the original color of teeth. These advantages are boosting the market demand for metal crowns. Metal dental crowns have various applications, including teeth filling, correction of anomalous formation of teeth, correction of gaps of teeth, tooth discoloration, and teeth fixing.

Due to the patients looking for dental crowns that have the most natural color and match with the original dent, porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) dental crowns are one of the durable and affordable options available in the market. The increasing demand for porcelain- fused-to-metal (PFM) crowns is boosting market growth and is estimated to rise at a considerable rate in the coming years.

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research data and statistics report on Dental Caries (Tooth Decay) in Seniors (Age 65 and over) reviewed in July 2018, approximately 5% of seniors aged 65 and older have no teeth, and 93% of seniors aged 65 and older have had dental caries in their permanent teeth in the United States. This increasing population in the United States opts for PFM dental crown and bridge procedures. The demand for these dental crowns and bridges among the elderly is boosting market growth for dental crowns and bridges. Also, due to the balance between cost, durability, and appearance, the PFM dental crown segment has a high demand, which is boosting the market's growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period.

The North American dental crowns and bridges market is expected to dominate due to the presence of major players in the region and the increasing aging population. The presence of novel and innovative treatment technology and devices is expected to create opportunities for the market in the region.

As per Tooth Loss Statistics by Michael Bixby Center for Advanced Dentistry published in February 2019, approximately 40 million Americans were missing all their teeth, and about 178 million people in the United States were missing at least one tooth. Also, according to the data reviewed by the American College of Prosthodontists in 2018, the number of partially edentulous patients is expected to increase during the forecast period. It will continue to increase for the next 15 years, and the edentulous population will increase to more than 200 million individuals. This increasing number of endodontic diseases is anticipated to boost the North American dental crowns and bridges market over the studied period.

The major players actively make strategic planning and new developments to contribute to the market. The dental crowns and bridges market manufacturers are currently focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen market existence and expand the customer base. They are also innovating and making new product launches to expand their product portfolio. This surge in competition among the market players and the increasing number of major dental implant companies in 2021 is driving the growth of the dental crowns and bridges market.

While the North America region is seeing a prominent growth of the dental crowns and bridges market, in contrast to this, Asia is expected to gain high growth rates in the coming years. China and India are expected to be the fastest-growing countries for the studied market in the Asia-Pacific region due to rapid advancement and incorporation of advanced technologies and diagnostics.

